Two of the most high-profile and best rugby sevens players have been linked with a reported move to the NRLW ahead of next season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Levi sisters - Maddison and Teagan - are on the verge of making a historic cross-code switch from rugby to the NRLW for the 2026 season.

However, it is understood that the move would only last one season (2026) before both sisters return to their primary sport on a two-year contract extension with Rugby Australia until the end of 2028.

Maddison has had a successful sporting career, which includes playing for the Gold Coast Suns in the AFLW and being a member of Miami State High School's Rugby Sevens Excellence Program.

She also became the fastest Australian woman to score 100 tries in the World Sevens Series and won Gold at the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.l

Not to be outdone by her older sister, Teagan, was also a member of the squad that won Gold at the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was drafted by the Gold Coast Suns in the AFLW and is yet to enter the prime of her career.

"I think all of them are absolutely incredible athletes who would kill it at league in any position that they played," Cronulla Sharks NRLW star Emma Verran told Zero Tackle back in 2024.

"I think the more that we can build our brand around NRLW and increase the salaries as well, they're all going to be draw cards.

"I know when I played rugby union, I saw the NRL girls' profiles rising, and the opportunity to also travel less and be at home more and play week in, week out is really a plus.

"I definitely think that those girls would potentially be interested in the future, but obviously, can't really speak for them."