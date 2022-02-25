NRLW kicks off on Sunday, and with three new teams joining the growing competition - the Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights - the postponed 2021 season is set to be the best yet.

After missing the 2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the players will be chomping at the bit to get the season underway in what will be a stacked year, with two NRLW seasons, a State of Origin series, state-based competitions in the middle and World Cup to top it all off.

Let's take a look at how we expect the ladder to look after the five-round season and how every team shapes up as we look forward to the triple-header on Sunday to get the season going.

1. Brisbane Broncos

Squad:

Tarryn Aiken, Emily Bass, Millie Boyle, Alli Brigginshaw, Lauren Brown, Shenae Ciesiolka, Jada Ferguson, Lavinia Gould, Amber Hall, Tallisha Harden, Toni Hunt, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Hayley Maddick, Lesa Kaleti Mata'afa, Hagiga Mosby, Roxette Murdoch, Kaitlyn Phillips, China Polata, Jessikah Reeves, Julia Robinson, Nakita Sao, Sara Sautia, Amy Turner, Tamika Upton

Key players

Millie Boyle

Joining the Broncos in the NRLW at the age of 19, Boyle starred immediately, making the New South Wales representative team and the Australian Jillaroos in her first year.

Boyle has continued to be one of the Broncos' most important players and that is expected to continue this season. If she can set the platform in the middle, there is no reason the Broncos won't win once again.

Ali Brigginshaw

Possibly the greatest of all time in women's rugby league.

Debuting for Australia in 2009, Brigginshaw has won at almost everything she has done in the sports world. Most recently, she won the 2020 female player of the year, and excelled at lock in the Broncos 20-10 NRLW grand final win the same year.

Tamika Upton

Upton could very well be the best player in the competition. If you have watched the Broncos or Queensland play, the chances are you have watched her carrot-ponytail flowing in the wind as she streaks away to score. At only 24, more of the same is expected this year.

Final word

The Broncos have been the best team in the competition since its inception and while they have lost a few players, I can't see that changing. The big three above, surrounded by a solid squad of players should be enough to see Brigginshaw raising the trophy above her head once again.

2. Parramatta Eels

Squad:

Therese Aiton, Kennedy Cherrington, Abbi Church, Emily Curtain, Jocephy Daniels, Jade Etherden, Fatafehi Hanisi, Filomina Hanisi, Rikeya Horne, Ellie Johnston, Tommaya Kelly-Sines, Shirley Mailangi, Nita Maynard, Sereana Naitokatoka, Taina Naividi, Christine Pauli, Tiana Penitani, Katrina Phippen, Tess Staines, Maddie Studdon, Mareva Swann, Simaima Taufa, Botille Vette-Welsh, Jamie-Anne Wright

Key players

Kennedy Cherrington

Named the NRLW rookie of the year in 2019, Cherrington is a hard-running back rower. Able to run wide and rampage through the middle, Cherrington is one of the best forwards in the game and one of the Eels marquee signings.

Tiana Penitani

Penitani is one of the best players in her position in the NRLW. Representing Australia in the 2019 Rugby League World Cup 9's, she scored five tries and was the tournaments top try-scorer.

If the Eels can get her the ball in some space, she will score plenty of tries in the blue and gold.

Maddie Studdon

Luckily, the player in charge of getting the ball to the attacking weapons is the best halfback in the game.

A star for both Australia and New South Wales, the Eels couldn't ask for a better player to be in control of their new squad.

Botille Vette-Welsh

It's between Vette-Welsh and Tamika Upton for the crown of 'NRLW's best fullback' and while I might lean towards Upton, there is no questioning what Vette-Welsh brings to the side.

With speed and an intangible trickiness with the ball in hand, Vette-Welsh is one of the best attacking weapons in the competition.

Final word

While the Eels are almost completely unknown as they come into the NRLW this season, the amount of talent they have brought in is astounding. They've acquired so much talent that Simaima Taufa didn't get a mention in the list of key players.

While they have the talent, it will be difficult to come together as a team, given there are only five rounds to play, which will make it tough challenging the Broncos.

3. Sydney Roosters

Squad:

Corban Baxter, Shawden Burton, Samantha Economos, Olivia Higgins, Mya Hill-Moana, Keilee Joseph, Simone Karpani, Jocelyn Kelleher, Isabelle Kelly, Olivia Kernick, Lauretta Leao-Seve, Taylor-Adeline Mapusua, Raecene McGregor, Yasmin Meakes, Joeli Morris, Brydie Parker, Tayla Predebon, Otesa Pule, Jessica Sergis, Hannah Southwell, Zahara Temara, Chante Temara, Sara Togatuki, Leianne Tufuga

Key Players

Corban Baxter

Baxter can play anywhere on the field. While she is a five-eighth who can play centre, she can truly slot in almost anywhere. Representing her State, Country and the New Zealand Maori all-stars with distinction a Baxter-Temara combination is a scary sight.

Isabelle Kelly

Back at the Roosters after a stint at the St George Illawarra Dragons, Kelly adds strike power to a team that is full of it. Big and strong, she is the kind of centre who you throw the ball and let them go to work.

Jessica Sergis

The Kelly addition wouldn't be so fear-inducing for the rest of the NRLW if the Roosters had not added possibly the best centre in the world on the other side of the field.

Looking like she lives in the gym, Sergis is strong as an ox but her pace might be her greatest asset. To contain Sergis, the opposition will need to focus on her, meaning more space for everyone else.

Zahara Temara

One of those players that will tear the defence apart if given too much space. Temara is one of, if not the best five-eighth in the competition.