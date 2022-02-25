NRLW kicks off on Sunday, and with three new teams joining the growing competition - the Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights - the postponed 2021 season is set to be the best yet.
After missing the 2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the players will be chomping at the bit to get the season underway in what will be a stacked year, with two NRLW seasons, a State of Origin series, state-based competitions in the middle and World Cup to top it all off.
Let's take a look at how we expect the ladder to look after the five-round season and how every team shapes up as we look forward to the triple-header on Sunday to get the season going.
1. Brisbane Broncos
Squad:
Tarryn Aiken, Emily Bass, Millie Boyle, Alli Brigginshaw, Lauren Brown, Shenae Ciesiolka, Jada Ferguson, Lavinia Gould, Amber Hall, Tallisha Harden, Toni Hunt, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Hayley Maddick, Lesa Kaleti Mata'afa, Hagiga Mosby, Roxette Murdoch, Kaitlyn Phillips, China Polata, Jessikah Reeves, Julia Robinson, Nakita Sao, Sara Sautia, Amy Turner, Tamika Upton
Key players
Millie Boyle
Joining the Broncos in the NRLW at the age of 19, Boyle starred immediately, making the New South Wales representative team and the Australian Jillaroos in her first year.
Boyle has continued to be one of the Broncos' most important players and that is expected to continue this season. If she can set the platform in the middle, there is no reason the Broncos won't win once again.
Ali Brigginshaw
Possibly the greatest of all time in women's rugby league.
Debuting for Australia in 2009, Brigginshaw has won at almost everything she has done in the sports world. Most recently, she won the 2020 female player of the year, and excelled at lock in the Broncos 20-10 NRLW grand final win the same year.
Tamika Upton
Upton could very well be the best player in the competition. If you have watched the Broncos or Queensland play, the chances are you have watched her carrot-ponytail flowing in the wind as she streaks away to score. At only 24, more of the same is expected this year.
Final word
The Broncos have been the best team in the competition since its inception and while they have lost a few players, I can't see that changing. The big three above, surrounded by a solid squad of players should be enough to see Brigginshaw raising the trophy above her head once again.
2. Parramatta Eels
Squad:
Therese Aiton, Kennedy Cherrington, Abbi Church, Emily Curtain, Jocephy Daniels, Jade Etherden, Fatafehi Hanisi, Filomina Hanisi, Rikeya Horne, Ellie Johnston, Tommaya Kelly-Sines, Shirley Mailangi, Nita Maynard, Sereana Naitokatoka, Taina Naividi, Christine Pauli, Tiana Penitani, Katrina Phippen, Tess Staines, Maddie Studdon, Mareva Swann, Simaima Taufa, Botille Vette-Welsh, Jamie-Anne Wright
Key players
Kennedy Cherrington
Named the NRLW rookie of the year in 2019, Cherrington is a hard-running back rower. Able to run wide and rampage through the middle, Cherrington is one of the best forwards in the game and one of the Eels marquee signings.
Tiana Penitani
Penitani is one of the best players in her position in the NRLW. Representing Australia in the 2019 Rugby League World Cup 9's, she scored five tries and was the tournaments top try-scorer.
If the Eels can get her the ball in some space, she will score plenty of tries in the blue and gold.
Maddie Studdon
Luckily, the player in charge of getting the ball to the attacking weapons is the best halfback in the game.
A star for both Australia and New South Wales, the Eels couldn't ask for a better player to be in control of their new squad.
Botille Vette-Welsh
It's between Vette-Welsh and Tamika Upton for the crown of 'NRLW's best fullback' and while I might lean towards Upton, there is no questioning what Vette-Welsh brings to the side.
With speed and an intangible trickiness with the ball in hand, Vette-Welsh is one of the best attacking weapons in the competition.
Final word
While the Eels are almost completely unknown as they come into the NRLW this season, the amount of talent they have brought in is astounding. They've acquired so much talent that Simaima Taufa didn't get a mention in the list of key players.
While they have the talent, it will be difficult to come together as a team, given there are only five rounds to play, which will make it tough challenging the Broncos.
3. Sydney Roosters
Squad:
Corban Baxter, Shawden Burton, Samantha Economos, Olivia Higgins, Mya Hill-Moana, Keilee Joseph, Simone Karpani, Jocelyn Kelleher, Isabelle Kelly, Olivia Kernick, Lauretta Leao-Seve, Taylor-Adeline Mapusua, Raecene McGregor, Yasmin Meakes, Joeli Morris, Brydie Parker, Tayla Predebon, Otesa Pule, Jessica Sergis, Hannah Southwell, Zahara Temara, Chante Temara, Sara Togatuki, Leianne Tufuga
Key Players
Corban Baxter
Baxter can play anywhere on the field. While she is a five-eighth who can play centre, she can truly slot in almost anywhere. Representing her State, Country and the New Zealand Maori all-stars with distinction a Baxter-Temara combination is a scary sight.
Isabelle Kelly
Back at the Roosters after a stint at the St George Illawarra Dragons, Kelly adds strike power to a team that is full of it. Big and strong, she is the kind of centre who you throw the ball and let them go to work.
Jessica Sergis
The Kelly addition wouldn't be so fear-inducing for the rest of the NRLW if the Roosters had not added possibly the best centre in the world on the other side of the field.
Looking like she lives in the gym, Sergis is strong as an ox but her pace might be her greatest asset. To contain Sergis, the opposition will need to focus on her, meaning more space for everyone else.
Zahara Temara
One of those players that will tear the defence apart if given too much space. Temara is one of, if not the best five-eighth in the competition.
With an abundance of attacking talent across the field, it would hardly be a surprise if the Roosters bounce back and make 2022 their year after losing to the Broncos.
Sergis and Kelly are the best centre pairing in the competition and Temara and Baxter could be the best halves combo.
4. St George Illawarra Dragons
Squad:
Elsie Albert, Kezie Apps, Madison Bartlett, Shaylee Bent, Teagan Berry, Keele Brown, Jaime Chapman, Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd, Tegan Dymock, Taliah Fuimaono, Talei Holms, Kody House, Shellie Long, Page McGregor, Aliti Namoce-Sagano, Rachael Pearson, Matilda Power, Alexandra Sulusi, Renee Targett, Emma Tonegato, Chantel Tugaga, Hilli Wheeler, Janelle Williams
Kezie Apps
Captaining both the New South Wales and Dragons sides, Apps is both one of the best people and players in the game.
A tall second rower with the ability to do the hard yards in the middle while sneaking offloads on the edge, Apps is the perfect player for the Dragons to mould their team around.
Jaime Chapman
After starring in the Indigenous All-stars match, Dragons fans should be excited about seeing what Chapman can do this season. Born in 2002, this season will be her first chance to make a stamp on the NRLW and I expect her to do so.
Quincy Dodd
The 21-year-old hooker came into her own in the 2020 season, scoring three tries in four games. Sharing the hooker position with Keeley Davis, Dodd will be looking to do lots of damage in a short amount of time on the field.
Final word
While the Dragons have a good squad with plenty of young talent, they just don't match up with the three powerhouses above them. However, with Apps leading them it wouldn't be a shock if they found themselves fighting for the number one spot.
5. Newcastle Knights
Squad:
Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Bobbi Law, Charntay Poko, Emma Sykes, Jayme Fressard, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Katie Green, Romy Teitzel, Tahlulah Tillett, Annetta Nu'uausala, Caitlan Johnston, Emma Manzelmann, Georgia Page, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Krystal Rota, Kyra Simon, Maitua Feterika, Ngatokotoru Arakua, Rangimarie Edwards-Bruce, Bree Chester, Chantelle Graham, Charlotte Scanlan, Paige Parker, Phoebe Desmond, Shannon Evans
Key players
Charntay Poko
Coming from the Warriors after a historic season with the boot in 2019, Poko should have the halfback position locked down for 2022. No team can work off a bad kicking game and with Poko holding the reigns, that is one part of the Knights game they don't need to worry about.
Annetta Nu'uausala
The Knights' forward pack is probably their strongest area and Nu'uausala is at the front of it. A powerful runner of the ball, the Kiwi Ferns prop looks to be raring to go for 2022.
Charlotte Scanlan
Whether she's named at lock or prop, Scanlan will get through a mountain of work. A veteran of the game, Scanlan loves to play the game tough and that's exactly what the Knights need from her.
Final word
The Knights are lacking the talent of other clubs, but with a strong core of veteran leadership and some strike power on the edges, they could be a surprise performer.
6. Gold Coast Titans
Squad:
Kimiora Breayley-Nati, Brittany Breayley-Nati, Destiny Brill, Karina Brown, Zara Canfield, Brianna Clark, Belinda Clarke, Lauren Dam, Jessika Elliston, Jetaya Faifua, Tazmin Gray, Grace Griffin, Georgia Hale, Stephanie Hancock, Karli Hansen, Lavinia Kitai, Shannon Mato, Cobie-Jane Morgan, April Ngatupuna, Evania Pelite, Jasmine Peters, Rona Peters, Shaniah Power, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Brooke Saddler, Crystal Tamarua
Key Players
Raftstrand-Smith
Though this will be her debut season in the NRLW, Raftstrand-Smith starred in the Women's State of Origin last year and for the Burleigh Bears in the BHP Premiership. A robust second rower, Raftstrand-Smith should be a go-to weapon on the edge.
Evanie Pelite
Olympic Gold Medalist in the rugby 7s, Pelite should star in whatever position she plays in this season. Playing centre for the Warriors, Pelite will be able to get her hands on the ball more at fullback and the more ball she has the better the titans will be.
Tazmin Gray
Player of the match in last year's State of Origin, Gray is a rampaging second rower. With Pelite out the back, Gray and Raftstrand-Smith on the edge, the Warriors will be very difficult for defences to stop.
Final Word
While I've predicted the Titans will finish last, I don't think they're much worse than the other five squads, they're just lacking that x-factor some of the other teams possess. You can expect the Titans to be a fighting chance in almost every game they play.