Evania Pelite, the reigning NRLW Player of the Year, has secured her future with the Gold Coast Titans, signing a contract extension that will keep her at the club until 2027.

Pelite, a foundation player for the Titans, has played an important role throughout her four seasons with the team.

Building on her previous success in the Olympic gold medal team with Australia's Rugby 7s team in Rio, the 29-year-old is determined to continue making an impact on the field.

Alongside her athletic achievements, Pelite will also maintain her role as the Titans' consumer sales coordinator, a position she's held for the past two years.

“I'm really enjoying my role within the consumer team,” she said.

“It's been eye-opening to experience both sides of the organisation, and I have a deep appreciation for our admin staff. I'm grateful to Steve (Mitchell), Murph, and Knelly (Chris Knell) for allowing me to grow my skills off the field and think about life after footy.”

Embed from Getty Images

Pelite is equally enthusiastic about her future on the field, with clear ambitions for the Titans.

“It means a lot to me to extend my time here. I love this club and I've had many conversations with Murph about staying long-term, so I'm really happy to be signed until 2027,” she said.

"I want to create history by winning the first premiership for the Gold Coast. We were so close as grand finalists last year, and it's extremely motivating to push for that extra step.

"I also want to stay injury-free, which helped me perform at my best this past season, and I'm determined to keep building on that in 2025.”

Evania Pelite has made an impressive 33 NRLW appearances, crossing the line for 13 tries. As a key player for the Titans, the winger's contract extension makes her a valuable long-term asset to the squad, ensuring her continued impact both on and off the field.