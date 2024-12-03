The Parramatta Eels NRLW have confirmed the arrival of an English international star ahead of the 2025 season.

A 25-year-old dynamic second-rower, Paige Travis, has inked a two-year contract with the Eels until the end of the 2026 season from St Helens RLFC.

Her arrival comes after she won four Challenge Cup titles and 65 matches with St Helens, and it will be her first time playing in Australia.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Parramatta Eels and to challenge myself in the NRLW,” said Travis.

“I've watched a lot of the NRLW games, and the Eels have really impressed me as a team who play with passion and for each other.

“I look forward to meeting the girls and bringing my experience to the squad next year."

Beginning her career at 19, she has made eight Tests for England, including representing them at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

She has also been named on the squad to face the Australian Jillaroos in Las Vegas next year.

“The Parramatta Eels are excited to sign a player of the calibre of Paige Travis,” said Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football, Mark O'Neill.

“Paige brings a wealth of experience at Test, World Cup, and club level, and her exceptional footwork and strength will be a fantastic addition to our squad.

“NRLW fans will be in for a treat when Paige takes to the field in the Blue & Gold and displays some of that Lancashire magic."