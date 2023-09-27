The NRLW captain of the year award has been won by Canberra Raiders enforcer Simaima Taufa.

One of the season's top players, the lock forward took the Raiders to a five and four record at the end of the season.

The green machine just missed out on the finals, but Taufa was able to edge out the other nominees in Ali Brigginshaw from the Brisbane Broncos and Georgia Hale from the Gold Coast Titans for the award.

"I honestly didn't think I'd get this. I thought there were other captain's nominated who deserved it," Taufa said upon receiving the award.

Taufa also paid credit to her co-captain and club five-eighth Zehara Temara during her acceptance speech.

The Raiders lock has now played 30 career NRLW games, making nine appearances in 2023, where she crossed for two tries, made 19 tackle breaks, 146 metres per game and tackled at 95 per cent.