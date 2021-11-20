November 1 has come and gone, meaning the news and rumours won't stop, with a few movements for 2022, 2023 and contract extensions also going through this week.

Bulldogs set to land mega signing for 2023

The first major signatures for 2023 and beyond are yet to fall, but it would appear Penrith star Viliame Kikau will be one of the first.

Kikau originally trashed the Dragons' rumours, however, has, concerningly for Penrith fans at least, gone quiet on recent rumours of his departure from the foot of the mountains.

‘King Gutho’ set to continue Parramatta reign following contract agreement

Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson has ended speculation about his future after agreeing to terms on a three-year deal to remain with Brad Arthur's side.

It is of the belief that the deal is worth in the vicinity of $2.3 million or $766,666 per season.

Gutherson is a major retention signing for the Eels following the recent departures of Marata Nikore (Warriors) and Isaiah Papali'i (Tigers) for 2023.

Knights fullback the latest to meet with NRL newcomers

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga and Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett are understood to have held talks as the new kids on the block look to pry the Queensland fullback to Brisbane.

Ponga has been highlighted among several key Maroons figures to be on the radar of the Dolphins ahead of their inception into the NRL for 2023, a year the 23-year-old will be able to opt-out of given the contract clause in his favour.