Immediate club swaps have been confirmed for St George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa and Wests Tigers forward David Klemmer.

In moves that have been weeks in the making, the Dragons will finally strengthen their forward pack with the arrival of former New South Wales State of Origin forward Klemmer.

Out of favour at the Tigers and with only a mutual option on his deal for next year that required him to play a number of games this year, Klemmer's move to the Dragons was only possible once the Red V freed up a roster spot.

That has now happened with the Dragons confirming the immediate release of Mikaele Ravalawa for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The club have also confirmed he will return to the joint-venture at the end of the season to see out the final year of his deal, with Ravalawa's deal at the Maroubra-based club likely the same as the one which brought Jayden Sullivan across from the Tigers at the start of the year.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are yet to confirm the acquisition of Ravalawa, but it's believed that's where he will be headed. The Fijian flyer is desperately needed by the Rabbitohs, who are short on outside backs given injuries.

Like Klemmer, Ravalawa has fallen well out of favour at his current club.

The former walk-up starter is now at the back of the line when it comes to the wing for the Dragons, with the likes of Tyrell Sloan, Sione Finau and Nathan Lawson all believed to be ahead of him despite all three missing selection for Round 1 behind Mat Feagai and Christian Tuipulotu.

The Tigers will receive no one in return, but CEO Shane Richardson labelled him a 'great clubman'.

"Klemmer has been a great clubman, and we thank him for that. We understand and support his desire to take on new challenges and we wish him and his family all the best in the future," Richardson said in a statement.