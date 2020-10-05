The NRL are currently weighing up whether to issue the Melbourne Storm with a breach notice over a stoppage in play during Saturday’s win over Parramatta, per The Daily Telegraph.

A Storm trainer called for play to be halted so he could treat Suliasi Vunivalu for cramps.

The timing of the stoppage and play has caught the eye of many fans and experts and has raised some questions about the incident.

The issue has arisen due to the fact that Parramatta were in possession but trailing when Vunivalu went down behind the ball and it stopped the Eels’ momentum.

However, NRL head of football Graham Annesley defended on field referee Ashley Klein’s decision to take the advice of the trainer.

“It can’t rest with the referees because you can bet your life that the moment they allow play to play on a player will have a serious injury and then we will have a major problem,” Annesley said.

Annesley conceded it was an easy situation to manipulate but stressed the responsibility was on the clubs and the trainers “to exercise their responsibilities”.

“It is (easy to manipulate) and that is why there has to be the prospect for breaches,” Annesley continued.

“Referees just can’t ignore a request from a trainer.

“We have seen referees in the past be criticised heavily for allowing play to continue while players are injured.

“But they are not in a position to judge that.

“They have to take the advice of the trainers and the trainers have to exercise their responsibilities.”

The exact punishment if the Storm are found guilty is unsure, but a fine is a possibility.

Annesley spoke further on the incident.

“The rules are pretty clear about when trainers should signal to the referee to stop the game and that’s when a doctor is required on the field.

“We need to look at it.

“Ultimately, they are potential breaches of the rules so they have to go through our internal process to determine if a club has a case to answer or not.

“Penalties for breaches, and again I stress there hasn’t been a determination yet, but speaking generally penalties for breaches are determined on a case by case basis, taking into consideration the circumstances.”