The NRL is considering changes to the interchange rules to address the significant impact of early injuries on match outcomes, citing data that shows a quarter of games in 2024 have been affected by early injuries.

An analysis by AAP reveals, teams in 2024 have lost at least one winger, centre, or fullback to injury before halftime in 23 games. The affected teams have managed to win only six of those matches, losing 17.

No team has won from behind on the scoreboard after losing a back in the first half, and holding onto a lead typically requires an advantage of at least 12 points.

The issue was again at the fore in St George Illawarra's recent loss against Canterbury. Leading 12-6 when Jack Bird was injured, the Dragons collapsed to a 44-12 loss with Tom Eisenhuth filling in at centre.

The call for changes grows louder, specifically an amendment allowing coaches to name a six-man bench and choose four to activate, or permitting the 18th man to be used when a player suffers a match-ending injury.

"At the end of the year we do a consultation process with clubs, coaches and players, and they raise these issues at that time," ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys told AAP.

"We have to evolve all the time and that is why the game is in the sweet spot it is in. We do move with what is required. I'm sure there are solutions the coaches will put forward and we will look at them."

Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters supports the idea of extended benches or easier use of the 18th man.

"Sometimes there are accidents as well where players get concussed or pick up injuries. For the players' welfare as well. It makes sense to me. We have seen this year, particularly when you lose those outside backs, it makes it very hard," Walters lamented.

While some clubs have opted to name specialist outside backs on their reserves list, it can sometimes prove to be a backfiring gamble, and one that not all clubs have the capacity to put into practice.