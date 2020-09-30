AJ BRIMSON

Fullback Titans ROUND 20 STATS 2

Tries 6

Tackle Breaks 212

All Run Metres

Made one of the games premier fullbacks in Kalyn Ponga look second rate at times during his sides upset victory over Newcastle. Scored a double and ran for over 200 metres in a man of the match performance.

KYLE FELDT

Wing Cowboys ROUND 20 STATS 3

Tries 155

All Run Metres 3

Tackles Made

Scored a hat trick of tries in the Cowboys ‘Derby’ victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

ADAM KEIGHRAN

Centre Warriors ROUND 20 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Line Break Assists 3

Tries

Scored three tries and set up another in a high-scoring affair against Manly.

BRENT NADEN

Centre Panthers ROUND 20 STATS 1

Try Assists 2

Tries 170

All Run Metres

Scored a try double and ran for 170 metres with ball in hand as Penrith put Canterbury to the sword with a 42-0 victory.

ALEX JOHNSTON

Wing Rabbitohs ROUND 20 STATS 5

Tries 152

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

Took home a five try haul as South Sydney embarrassed competition heavyweights, the Sydney Roosters in one of the biggest wins of the season (60-8).

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 20 STATS 3

Try Assists 2

Tries 73

Kick Metres

Set up three tries and scored a double of his own as he took home Man of the Match honours.

ADAM REYNOLDS

Halfback Rabbitohs ROUND 20 STATS 2

Try Assists 415

Kick Metres 2

Line Break Assists

Playing the best football of his career as he continues to form one of the most threatening halves combinations in the competition heading into the finals next week. Set up two tries and was perfect with the boot, kicking 10 goals.

JAMES TAMOU

Prop Panthers ROUND 20 STATS 151

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and ran for 150 metres with ball in hand. As influential as ever. Will bolster the Wests pack ten fold in season 2021.

TOM STARLING

Hooker Raiders ROUND 20 STATS 48

Tackles Made 1

Tries 2

Line Break Assists

Scored a try and set up three others in a comprehensive victory over the Cronulla Sharks. On current form, Josh Hodgson will struggle to make it back into the starting side next season.

MOEAKI FOTUAIKA

Prop Titans ROUND 20 STATS 171

All Run Metres 8

Tackle Breaks 2

Offloads

Should start from the bench for Queensland in this years Origin series as he continues to punch out big numbers. Broke eight tackles and ran for 171 metres against one of the bigger packs in the comp.

TYSON FRIZELL

Second-Row Dragons ROUND 20 STATS 32

Tackles Made 2

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Ended a disappointing season with one of his best performances. Scored two tries, completed over 30 tackles and carted the ball forward for 148 metres.

ELIESA KATOA

Second-Row Warriors ROUND 20 STATS 18

Tackles Made 2

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Another second-rower who crossed for two tries over the weekend. Added four tackle breaks and two offloads to his season tally.

JASON TAUMALOLO

Lock Cowboys ROUND 20 STATS 23

Tackles Made 3

Tackle Breaks 249

All Run Metres

Turned the game back into the Cowboys favour when he returned to the field. Ran for 240 plus metres and completed over 20 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Britton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

15. Cameron McInnes (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

16. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)