AJ BRIMSON
Fullback
Titans
ROUND 20 STATS
2
Tries
6
Tackle Breaks
212
All Run Metres

Made one of the games premier fullbacks in Kalyn Ponga look second rate at times during his sides upset victory over Newcastle. Scored a double and ran for over 200 metres in a man of the match performance. 

KYLE FELDT
Wing
Cowboys
ROUND 20 STATS
3
Tries
155
All Run Metres
3
Tackles Made

Scored a hat trick of tries in the Cowboys ‘Derby’ victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

ADAM KEIGHRAN
Centre
Warriors
ROUND 20 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Line Break Assists
3
Tries

Scored three tries and set up another in a high-scoring affair against Manly.

BRENT NADEN
Centre
Panthers
ROUND 20 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
170
All Run Metres

Scored a try double and ran for 170 metres with ball in hand as Penrith put Canterbury to the sword with a 42-0 victory.

ALEX JOHNSTON
Wing
Rabbitohs
ROUND 20 STATS
5
Tries
152
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

Took home a five try haul as South Sydney embarrassed competition heavyweights, the Sydney Roosters in one of the biggest wins of the season (60-8).

CODY WALKER
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 20 STATS
3
Try Assists
2
Tries
73
Kick Metres

Set up three tries and scored a double of his own as he took home Man of the Match honours.

ADAM REYNOLDS
Halfback
Rabbitohs
ROUND 20 STATS
2
Try Assists
415
Kick Metres
2
Line Break Assists

Playing the best football of his career as he continues to form one of the most threatening halves combinations in the competition heading into the finals next week. Set up two tries and was perfect with the boot, kicking 10 goals.

JAMES TAMOU
Prop
Panthers
ROUND 20 STATS
151
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and ran for 150 metres with ball in hand. As influential as ever. Will bolster the Wests pack ten fold in season 2021.

TOM STARLING
Hooker
Raiders
ROUND 20 STATS
48
Tackles Made
1
Tries
2
Line Break Assists

Scored a try and set up three others in a comprehensive victory over the Cronulla Sharks. On current form, Josh Hodgson will struggle to make it back into the starting side next season.

MOEAKI FOTUAIKA
Prop
Titans
ROUND 20 STATS
171
All Run Metres
8
Tackle Breaks
2
Offloads

Should start from the bench for Queensland in this years Origin series as he continues to punch out big numbers. Broke eight tackles and ran for 171 metres against one of the bigger packs in the comp.

TYSON FRIZELL
Second-Row
Dragons
ROUND 20 STATS
32
Tackles Made
2
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Ended a disappointing season with one of his best performances. Scored two tries, completed over 30 tackles and carted the ball forward for 148 metres.

ELIESA KATOA
Second-Row
Warriors
ROUND 20 STATS
18
Tackles Made
2
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Another second-rower who crossed for two tries over the weekend. Added four tackle breaks and two offloads to his season tally.

JASON TAUMALOLO
Lock
Cowboys
ROUND 20 STATS
23
Tackles Made
3
Tackle Breaks
249
All Run Metres

Turned the game back into the Cowboys favour when he returned to the field. Ran for 240 plus metres and completed over 20 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Britton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

15. Cameron McInnes (St. George Illawarra Dragons) 

16. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys

17. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers