Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Made one of the games premier fullbacks in Kalyn Ponga look second rate at times during his sides upset victory over Newcastle. Scored a double and ran for over 200 metres in a man of the match performance.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a hat trick of tries in the Cowboys ‘Derby’ victory over the Brisbane Broncos.
Centre
Try Assists
Line Break Assists
Tries
Scored three tries and set up another in a high-scoring affair against Manly.
Centre
Try Assists
Tries
All Run Metres
Scored a try double and ran for 170 metres with ball in hand as Penrith put Canterbury to the sword with a 42-0 victory.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Took home a five try haul as South Sydney embarrassed competition heavyweights, the Sydney Roosters in one of the biggest wins of the season (60-8).
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Set up three tries and scored a double of his own as he took home Man of the Match honours.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Line Break Assists
Playing the best football of his career as he continues to form one of the most threatening halves combinations in the competition heading into the finals next week. Set up two tries and was perfect with the boot, kicking 10 goals.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and ran for 150 metres with ball in hand. As influential as ever. Will bolster the Wests pack ten fold in season 2021.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Line Break Assists
Scored a try and set up three others in a comprehensive victory over the Cronulla Sharks. On current form, Josh Hodgson will struggle to make it back into the starting side next season.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Should start from the bench for Queensland in this years Origin series as he continues to punch out big numbers. Broke eight tackles and ran for 171 metres against one of the bigger packs in the comp.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Ended a disappointing season with one of his best performances. Scored two tries, completed over 30 tackles and carted the ball forward for 148 metres.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Another second-rower who crossed for two tries over the weekend. Added four tackle breaks and two offloads to his season tally.
Lock
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Turned the game back into the Cowboys favour when he returned to the field. Ran for 240 plus metres and completed over 20 tackles.
Interchange:
14. Britton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)
15. Cameron McInnes (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
16. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)
17. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)