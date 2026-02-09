The NRL is set to be featured in Japan and in the Middle East as soon as next year, with ARLC chairman Peter V'landys keen to expand the international NRL fixtures.

With the NRL showcasing itself in Las Vegas since 2024, V'landys wants to keep the foot on the throttle and continue the widespread viewing of Rugby League across the globe.

The NRL is currently in talks to have a fixture in Japan, along with two different teams in the Middle East, although a country has not been specified yet.

V'Landys told the Daily Telegraph he is very keen to keep showcasing the 13-man code across different global locations, in order to give the sport the best chance at upscaling into a multi-continental franchise.

“This will open the door for us to look at rugby league worldwide, not just in Australia. We're planning it at the moment,” V'landys said.

“We won't send more teams to Vegas next year, but we will look at having opening-round games elsewhere.

“The plan is for two teams to go to one location, such as Japan, and two other teams will go to the Middle East."

The Middle East and Japan have both been signalled as areas of serious interest, with respective stakeholders willing to have the sport played on their soil.

“We're talking to a number of jurisdictions, so I don't want to pre-empt which country we go to," he said.

“But the Middle East has shown great interest. Japan is a fascinating market. You have to try something different and it's all about marketing, if you do it properly the fans will come.

“There's a lot of work to be done on this project, but the interest since we put it out there has been extraordinary.

“Our fans and clubs want to be part of NRL matches overseas … even Super League clubs want to be part of Vegas.”

With Japan's strong ties to Rugby Union, it is an exciting market to capitalise on, and the potential for growth in a expanding population is limitless.

In what would be deemed as a massive win for the NRL, having the best Japanese rugby players converting to the 13-man code and to use the country as a pathways system would be extremely desireable.

There are also preliminary plans set in place to expand the USA market, with Miami popping up as a place of interest to take the fixtures next.

“We'd like to extend our deal with Vegas, but we're looking at other parts of America to go to,” V'landys said.

“Vegas is definitely our preferred option and the Nevada government have been magnificent. They are a great partner and they want us to stay on longer than five years.

“But we're not ruling out Miami either, that's another location we will consider."

With televsion ratings expressing the commerical success of the Las Vegas project, it has opened the door to more pathways outside of Australiasia.