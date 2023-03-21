With officiating controversies at a low to start the season, the NRL have stuck to their guns, with the same eight referees to run out in charge of games in Round 4 of the 2023 season.
In a move that will come as little surprise to anyone, Ashley Klein, who is consistently rated by those in charge as the game's best with the whistle, will take charge of the grand final rematch between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.
Adam Gee, who featured heavily in the finals series last year, will handle the battle of Brisbane between the Dolphins and Broncos in what could be described as the weekend's other major game.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs - who played preliminary finals football last year, and the Manly Sea Eagles, will be under the control of Chris Sutton, while Todd Smith, who continues to stamp his status as one of the game's top officials among fans, will handle the firey local derby on Sunday night between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks.
Here are all the appointments for Round 4.
Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and David Munro
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith
The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave
North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dan Munroe
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua
Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Ben Teague
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie