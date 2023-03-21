With officiating controversies at a low to start the season, the NRL have stuck to their guns, with the same eight referees to run out in charge of games in Round 4 of the 2023 season.

In a move that will come as little surprise to anyone, Ashley Klein, who is consistently rated by those in charge as the game's best with the whistle, will take charge of the grand final rematch between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.

Adam Gee, who featured heavily in the finals series last year, will handle the battle of Brisbane between the Dolphins and Broncos in what could be described as the weekend's other major game.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs - who played preliminary finals football last year, and the Manly Sea Eagles, will be under the control of Chris Sutton, while Todd Smith, who continues to stamp his status as one of the game's top officials among fans, will handle the firey local derby on Sunday night between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks.

Here are all the appointments for Round 4.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and David Munro

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Nick Morel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dan Munroe

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Phil Henderson

Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Ben Teague

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Drew Oultram

Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie