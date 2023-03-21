NRL Rd 5 - Sharks v Wests Tigers
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Referee Adam Gee gestures during the round five NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Wests Tigers at PointsBet Stadium, on April 10, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

With officiating controversies at a low to start the season, the NRL have stuck to their guns, with the same eight referees to run out in charge of games in Round 4 of the 2023 season.

In a move that will come as little surprise to anyone, Ashley Klein, who is consistently rated by those in charge as the game's best with the whistle, will take charge of the grand final rematch between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.

Adam Gee, who featured heavily in the finals series last year, will handle the battle of Brisbane between the Dolphins and Broncos in what could be described as the weekend's other major game.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs - who played preliminary finals football last year, and the Manly Sea Eagles, will be under the control of Chris Sutton, while Todd Smith, who continues to stamp his status as one of the game's top officials among fans, will handle the firey local derby on Sunday night between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks.

Here are all the appointments for Round 4.

RELATED: Round 4 team lists

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and David Munro
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dan Munroe
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Ben Teague

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie