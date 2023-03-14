The NRL have confirmed there will be no changes to the group of eight referees used this weekend with few controversies over the first fortnight of the season.
Refereeing has - thankfully - been anything but the driving force of conversation over the first two weeks of the season.
That means the NRL have seen no need to make changes, with this week's biggest game - the rivalry between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs - to fall under the control of Gerard Sutton.
Meanwhile, Adam Gee will officiate the weekend's opening game between the Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels, while last year's grand final, State of Origin and Rugby League World Cup referee Ashley Klein controls the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks fixture on Sunday evening.
Here are all the officials who will control each game this weekend.
Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Peter Gough
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones
Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
Gold Coast Titans vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Dan Munro
North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Nick Morel and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton
Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Grant Aatkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!