The NRL have confirmed there will be no changes to the group of eight referees used this weekend with few controversies over the first fortnight of the season.

Refereeing has - thankfully - been anything but the driving force of conversation over the first two weeks of the season.

That means the NRL have seen no need to make changes, with this week's biggest game - the rivalry between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs - to fall under the control of Gerard Sutton.

Meanwhile, Adam Gee will officiate the weekend's opening game between the Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels, while last year's grand final, State of Origin and Rugby League World Cup referee Ashley Klein controls the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks fixture on Sunday evening.

Here are all the officials who will control each game this weekend.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: David Munro and Peter Gough

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Nick Beashel and Matt Noyen

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judge: Martin Jones

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie

Gold Coast Titans vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Dan Munro

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Nick Morel and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Nick Pelgrave

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave

Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Grant Aatkins

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer