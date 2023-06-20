The NRL has announced the officials for Round 17 of the competition, with Ashley Klein set to back up from Origin.
Ashley Klein, who will be in the middle for Origin 2, will be given longer to back up, handling the bunker for the Storm and Sea Eagles on Saturday before refereeing the Roosters and Raiders on Sunday night.
Here are all the official appointments for Round 17.
St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
The Dolphins vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Nick Beashel
Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Jon Stone and David Munro
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Kieran Irons
Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Dan Munroe
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday