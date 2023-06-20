The NRL has announced the officials for Round 17 of the competition, with Ashley Klein set to back up from Origin.

Ashley Klein, who will be in the middle for Origin 2, will be given longer to back up, handling the bunker for the Storm and Sea Eagles on Saturday before refereeing the Roosters and Raiders on Sunday night.

Here are all the official appointments for Round 17.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie

The Dolphins vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Damian Brady

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Nick Beashel

Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Jon Stone and David Munro

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Kieran Irons

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Dan Munroe

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Phil Henderson

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday