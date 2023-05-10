The NRL have confirmed their referee and match official appointments for Round 11, with Todd Smith receiving what will arguably be the game of the round.

The referee, who is a regular on-field in the NRL, but missed out on a first-week final last year, controlled last week's New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers game.

That was a contest which, in conjunction with bunker official Chris Butler, ultimately saw plenty of criticism in the aftermath with New Zealand Warriors' sponsor One NZ CEO Jason Paris blasting the officials in a tirade on Twitter.

He ultimately backtracked on those comments, but argued inconsistencies occur regularly against the Warriors, while the NRL will investigate the comments.

Smith will this week control the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos clash on Thursday evening in the Victorian capital, while Chris Butler, who was in the bunker, finds himself on-field in Townsville on Saturday for the North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons, before he backs up in the bunker as the Newcastle Knights host the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters, which is arguably the other gamne of the week, will be controlled by Gerard Sutton with Ashley Klein in the bunker, while Klein will control the battle of the beaches on Sunday afternoon between the Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks.

Here are all the appointments for Round 11.

Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Peter Gough and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Wyatt Raymond

Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Dan Munroe

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Jon Stone

Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Phil Henderson

Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Todd Smith and Cameron Paddy

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: David Munro and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Ben Teague

Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn