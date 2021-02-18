Parramatta are set to step up their game in the race for young Broncos star Kotoni Staggs, with the Eels understood to be lining up a formal bid for the out-of-contract centre.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Eels see Staggs as a priority target while a number of key figures at the club also remain unsigned past this season.

Earlier this week Staggs revealed his intentions to remain at Red Hill, telling Fox Sports: “I love the club”.

“Growing up as a young kid, it’s where I wanted to be.

“It was a dream to play for the Broncos and Darren Lockyer was my idol.

Kotoni Staggs has declared his loyalty to the Broncos, saying he loves the club and is living out a childhood dream by playing for Brisbanehttps://t.co/yeeSgSLf3V pic.twitter.com/sLuHCqsnMn — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) February 15, 2021

“I don’t want to be anywhere else bar here and it would be good to just stay here.

“I want to play good footy when I get back from my injury and see what happens from there.”

Despite Staggs’ comments suggesting his future remains with the Broncos, Parramatta have only looked to increase their position in the race for the 22-year-old.

It is understood Staggs would cost NRL clubs at least $800,000-per-season, a figure that will be sure to cause a strain on the Eels’ interior salary negotiations, having stars of their own to lock down for the future.

17 Parramatta players are currently out-of-contract at the end of the 2021, with the likes of Maika Sivo, Nathan Brown, Blake Ferguson, Mitchell Moses and Ryan Matterson headlining the list.

Moses and Matterson currently hold player option clauses in their contract and could trigger new deals for 2022, with Eels football boss Mark O’Neill stating the pair remain as priority’s at the club.

“Ryan has added a lot of value in terms of our leadership, performance and experience,” O’Neill told The Telegraph.

“And we are looking at an even better year from him this year and beyond.

“He is a local kid who has come back so there is a lot of synergy with that.

“And we have invested with Mitch, he is our man.

The Eels are one of three notable clubs chasing Staggs, with Canterbury and Gold Coast also looking to lure the NSW gun away from Brisbane.