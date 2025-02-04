After months of pre-season training and workouts, the NRL pre-season has returned, with fans getting their look at their new side.
As many players competing in the pre-season matches are relatively new to fans watching in attendance and from home, Zero Tackle analyses the primary positions of every club's interchange bench to provide an insight into where they will be playing on the field.
Brisbane Broncos
14. Lachlan West (fullback)
15. Israel Leota (wing / centre)
16. Glen Vaihu (centre / wing)
17. Coby Black (halfback)
18. Braithen Scott (halfback)
19. Va'a Semu (prop)
20. Cameron Bukowski (hooker)
21. Josh Coric (lock / prop)
22. Jett Bryce (second-row)
23. Jared Horne (hooker)
24. Saxon Innes (fullback)
25. Dirhys Sefo (prop)
26. Callum Eggerling (hooker)