Manly Sea Eagles assistant coach Jim Dymock will be handed the coaching reigns this weekend for the club's opening match in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge.

Competing against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday in Gosford, Anthony Seibold has handed the reigns to Dymock to help further develop his skills as a coach and grant him coaching experience.

The Sea Eagles will be looking to win the two-week competition for the second consecutive time, as $100,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

A former NRL, NSW Blues and Australia lock, Dymock's previous coaching experience includes coaching the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2011 and the Tonga national team from 2006 to 2008.

"It will be good for ‘Seibs' to get down on the sideline and see how it all runs. For me, it's nothing really different," Dymock said via Manly Media.

"At the end of the day if we win, we are still on zero (competition) points.

"If we lose, we are still on zero. But what you do want to do is put out a good performance.

"Every time we put the (Manly) jumper on, we are representing our community and our families, so you always want to do well.

Dymock further spoke on what excites him about the Manly Sea Eagles team that will take on the Rooster. Like every pre-season, fans will get their first look at a plethora of young and up-and-coming players at the club.

"What I do like is that the majority of them have played first grade. There are a few younger blokes there that haven't played NRL like Bailey Hodgson and Lehi Hopoate," he added.

"We will send out a good side. No disrespect to Souths last week as they didn't send out many first graders, it was more reserve graders and some Jersey Flegg players.

"This is a step up in class as the Roosters are fielding a good side. It will just show where the boys are at. We don't need to worry about what the Roosters do. We can't really control that.

"All we can control is what we can do, so just stuff we have been working on the whole pre-season. Hopefully they can put their best foot forward.