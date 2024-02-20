The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly elected which player will join Matt Burton in the halves this weekend in their pre-season match.

News Corp has reported that Drew Hutchison will likely begin the game in the halfback spot for their Friday night match against the Cronulla Sharks over Toby Sexton.

This could be a valuable hint as to what direction Cameron Ciraldo is looking to go when the NRL season begins, as it will make the second week in a row that Hutchison has started over Sexton.

Recently, Sexton spoke to Zero Tackle about competing against Drew Hutchison and others for the vacant halfback position. While he didn't start last week, he had substantial game time and was impressive in the position.

"Yeah, it is," Sexton said when asked if the goal was to lock down a spot in the halves.

"The most crucial thing is just having a really good pre-season where I'm getting the good reps in.

"I'm developing both physically and mentally, and I'm putting myself in the best possible stage to be able to have a good 2024, and hopefully that's in the 17 as well."

It is understood that second-rower Viliame Kikau will also play in the game after missing last week, while prized recruit Stephen Crichton could also lace up the boots for the first time in the Bulldogs jersey but is no certainty to play.

According to the publication, the club aren't willing to risk Crichton as the new season nears, as they want to make sure he is fully fit for their opening match against rivals the Parramatta Eels.

In other news at the club, another good performance by Bronson Xerri will likely push him into the starting centres and make his NRL return in Round 1 after missing four years due to a drug ban.