NRL clubs are reportedly considering imposing strict biosecurity conditions on players ahead of the 2022 season.

The heightened urgency from clubs follows a positive case at the emerging blues camp, while the entire Newcastle Knights playing group was sent home from training on Monday and forced into isolation over fears of potential exposure.

The Knights are reportedly due back at training on Thursday.

Tom Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary are among a group of more than 30 players who have been forced into isolation following the camp after the duo addressed the young players on Saturday evening.

The positive case and forced isolation has clubs nervous, and The Daily Telegraph is reporting clubs could re-enforce biosecurity protocols on their players to avoid losing them for training in the pre-season, or matches once the season starts on March 10.

The fear of players missing two games or two weeks of training once they return from the Christmas break could be enough to stop players from going to high risk exposure sites, or having a large number of guests at home.

While it's anticipated any measures won't be quite as severe as the last two seasons, it's not off the table.

The Knights being forced into isolation has gone to prove that following a cluster at the Argyle, while New South Wales recorded more than 1000 cases on Wednesday.

According to the report, Jonah Pezet was the player to test positive from the emerging blues camp, while the Dragons were also concerned given young gun Jayden Sullivan was his roommate at the camp. He has since tested negative however.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo didn't rule out the possibility of an NRL bubble to keep the 2022 season alive when talking to 2GB Radio on Wednesday morning.

He also revealed approximately 98 per cent of players are now fully vaccinated.