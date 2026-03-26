As always, the start of the NRL season has been filled with an endless amount of reactions and opinions.\n\nComments such as "This coach needs to be sacked", "The new rules have ruined the game", and "The Brisbane Broncos are broken" have all been circling.\n\nSome reactions hold merit, whilst others are simply overreaching.\n\nHere's a look at six of the claims that have fuelled the start of the season and whether the fanfare—or panic—is warranted.\n\nIt is the return of ‘Up the Wahs'\nWell, for starters, it's impossible to deny that the Warriors have started the season like a well-oiled machine. \n\nSitting atop the ladder, with Penrith and Melbourne close behind, they boast three straight wins, a disciplined side under Andrew Webster, along with Jackson Ford leading the Dally M leaderboard by five points. \n\nTanah Boyd has also found himself in the Dally M top four, having taken over the halfback role with poise, and even with Luke Metcalfe returning from an ACL injury earlier than expected, Boyd has retained his jersey and control of the play.\n\nSome naysayers say it's too early to start chanting ‘Up the Wahs,' or that fans should calm down. \n\nTo them I say: get over yourselves. \n\nThe Warriors have navigated a disrupted roster, multiple injuries, and still come out on top. \n\nWebster has also proved himself as an elite coach who can control his side, get the win and keep humble whilst promoting their standards.\n\nWhile the full-blown finals fanfare and premiership merch should maybe wait until at least Round 12, it's entirely fair to acknowledge that this team is on the right track. \n\nTheir upcoming clashes with the Tigers, Sharks, and then a showdown against the Storm at AAMI Park will truly reveal their mettle. \n\nUntil then, praise is justified, and we should let it grow.\n\nThe success of any team outside of Australian shores is a success for the game and its growth.\n\nIt's too early for coach-sacking calls\nHonesty, no.\n\nConversations about coaching futures are not inherently premature because context matters. \n\nTodd Payten's Cowboys dropped from fifth to twelfth in one season. On top of this decline on the ladder, they finished with the most errors and the second-most points conceded. \n\nTherefore, all eyes are on him and his team to perform and at least improve on these exact flaws. \n\nDiscipline and defence were supposed to improve in the off-season, yet the start of this year has shown that problems persist, with it somewhat being worse at times.\n\nIt is completely fair to analyse someone's job security this early if they are not carrying out their tasks, particularly after having time to do so with mostly the same squad. \n\nAnthony Seibold at Manly faces similar scrutiny. \n\nAs I have previously mentioned on Zero Tackle's ‘Loose Carry' podcast, Seibold's coaching calls are increasingly questioned due to a lack of action and accountability. Week after week, the same team is fielded, yet they still display limited cohesion and poor discipline.\n\nOf course, the addition of Jamal Fogarty has shaken things up and will mean there are some growing pains, but the rest of the roster is experienced enough in the sport and with each other to overpower this in one way or another.\n\nSo yes, discussing a coach's future this early is fair, especially if gradual decline shows no sign of reversal and there is no sign of pre-season efforts.\n\nAt the end of the day, it is your job, and if you are not performing, then it is valid to question whether you are right for the position.&\n\nPenrith are just that good\nYes. Without a doubt.\n\nEven with significant departures like Luai and last year's rocky start, Penrith have found their rhythm once again. \n\nBlaize Talagi has begun to mesh well with Cleary, Casey Mclean has impressed in the centres, and Tom Jenkins has proven that a stint in the reserves can be a positive and reignite a player's form.\n\nThe club's junior pathways are producing unprecedented talent, and Ivan Cleary's coaching ensures cohesion that many other teams can only dream of.\n\nCritics who rejoice at Penrith's rare misstep underestimate the system. \n\nYear in, year out, they adapt, perform, and maintain their dynasty. \n\nThe only unfortunate thing for Penrith is that the bar they have set themselves is to win premierships; anything lower is a failure in many eyes. \n\nHowever, the fortunate thing is that they are up to the challenge. \n\nRight now, it's hard to comprehend how much homegrown talent is in one team. \n\nI am surprised there haven't been rumours of these players being mere robots constructed in the back of Penrith Leagues Club. \n\nUltimately, any admiration for the team is deserved and not overhyped.\n\nThere is trouble in the four walls of the Broncos\nThis one is tricky and has only become more complicated since Ben Te'o's shock resignation.\n\nMedia speculation around leaks from players and staff, confusion, and trust issues has added fuel to the fire, with ex-club legends like Gorden Tallis ready to pounce.\n\nWe need to look at this in two parts; firstly, was the initial panic fair? Personally, no.\n\nMichael Maguire has won both an Origin series and a premiership in consecutive years. \n\nThe early losses and off-field chatter shouldn't signal doom, just highlight pressure and the spectacle of the game. No one is guaranteed a win. \n\nOf course, back-to-back home losses were unfavourable, but after an impressive win against Melbourne away from their own backyard, I think they have proved they are not victims of a premiership hangover. Sometimes you just need a few games. \n\nHowever, part two is, why all this noise and Te'o's departure?\n\nThe club are currently not helping themselves or the narrative surrounding the assistant coach quitting. Maguire's press conference today only fuelled this fire, as outlined by Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde. \n\nI understand sometimes it is best to stay quiet and let it blow over, but with a situation like this arising in their current media whirlwind, a proper response is necessary. \n\nWithout an adequate answer, the Broncos are only losing hold of the situation. \n\nCurrently, the Broncos can only do one thing to quiet the critics - win.\n\nIf they do, the problems are artificial; if they don't, then the noise might have merit. \n\nFor now, calling for Madge's head and the entire club on a drama-fuelled decline is premature.\n\nThe rule changes are ruining the game\nSomewhat, yes.\n\nThe NRL has introduced a slew of rule changes aimed at speeding up the game, but inconsistencies in officiating and the calls, such as the disruptor rule, have frustrated teams and fans alike.\n\nCohesion suffers when officials dictate outcomes instead of players, and fatigue combined with injuries complicates things further.\n\nSome fans argue the game is being ruined by constant tinkering. \n\nThe rules wouldn't be an issue if they weren't so subject to opinion. The NRL are currently not helping itself or its officials by having such a grey area on what is right and what is wrong. \n\nAlthough experimentation is necessary to evolve the game, they need it to be consistent to truly understand if it works. \n\nOverall, the NRL just needs to balance clarity with innovation so teams can play, fans can enjoy, and the game doesn't devolve into referee roulette.\n\nWe shouldn't rush to make the game faster or more appealing for international markets. This takes time, and if they keep pushing too quickly, they risk coming across as money-hungry businessmen rather than leaders and advocates of a widely loved sport.\n\nSmaller and more thought-out steps are needed in order to retain support from fans and clubs in general. \n\nThere is an injury crisis in the NRL\nYes. Player welfare is under serious pressure. \n\nACLs, MCLs, and other injuries have already sidelined key players, and the pace of modern rugby league is only compounding the issue. \n\nLee Addison summarised it perfectly earlier in the week on the Zero Tackles Loose Carry podcast.\n\n“Injuries below the neck have a mental impact on players. When you can't walk, and you can't use a limb properly,” Addison shared how physical injuries below the neck are just as dangerous to a player's well-being. \n\n“J'maine Hopgood is going to be basically disabled for quite a long time.\n\n“It has an impact on you mentally, so inadvertently it goes back to the head.\n\n“We are treating our players like cattle, and I will not stop going on about this.\n\n“All we do all the time is try and make the game faster and faster and faster.”\n\nWith multiple injuries occurring in each round and the likelihood that at least one player per game will be sidelined for weeks, concern is not alarmist—it's essential. \n\nPlayer health must be a priority amid the push for faster, more exciting rugby league.