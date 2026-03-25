The NRL has been made aware of a new technique teams are using to protect the fullback and wingers catching a bomb.\n\nThe players are creating a shield when retreating backwards to protect the fullback catching the ball, with eyes and hands 'ready' to contest a bomb they have no intention of catching.\n\nIt is a strategy we saw best on Sunday afternoon, where Parramatta had four players build a shield around fullback Isaiah Iongi so he could safely retrieve the ball without defenders closing in.\n\nIt caught wide social media attention with the Eels players making the wall, and the NRL has reacted quickly to let clubs know the precedent moving forward. \n\nThis attempt at protection will now be penalised as an obstruction, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that an email by NRL head of football elite competition, Graham Annesley, was sent to the clubs to crack down on the tactic.\n\n“In the opening rounds of the Telstra Premiership, there has been a noticeable increase in incidents where players intentionally move towards a teammate who is attempting to catch a kick in general play.\n\n“In doing so, these players position themselves in a manner that impedes the path of kick-chasers seeking to contest the catch or effect a tackle.\n\n“While players are permitted to move towards the ball and take up a position, this does not override the clear obligation all players have under the international laws of the game to not obstruct an opponent who is not in possession of the ball.\n\n“Consequently, if in the opinion of match officials, one or more players take up positions with the intent to interfere with an opponent's ability to compete for the ball or attempt a tackle, such action will be deemed obstruction, as it would be in any other aspect of general play where a player is obstructed while not in possession.\n\n“Please ensure all coaches and players are made aware of this clarification before round four of the premiership.”\n\nThe NRL is aware that there is more than just the Eels exploiting this ruling, with North Queensland, Penrith, Cronulla, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Wests Tigers all being cited as participating.\n\nThe number of players is not a concern when blocking the chasers, and if it is deemed obstructive, even a singular player will be pulled up on it.\n\nThe NRL head office will be monitoring the situation closely over this weekend's games.