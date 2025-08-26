The NRL have confirmed Brandon Smith will not be subject to the no-fault stand-down policy.

Under NRL rules, the policy is automatically applied if a player is facing 11 or more years as a maximum sentence.

The NRL also maintain the right to invoke the penalty with discretionary powers for alleged offences.

Smith was charged by Queensland Police this week with two offences - one related to alleged drug supply, and the other relating to alleged inside knowledge leading to a betting offence.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have already confirmed they won't be standing Smith down over the offences he will face court in September, and now the NRL have done the same.

“The NRL is not satisfied that the player has been charged with an offence that triggers the automatic application of the no-fault stand down condition,” a spokesperson said, per a Sydney Morning Herald report.

“The NRL also does not intend to impose a stand-down condition under its discretionary powers. As this matter is currently before the Queensland Courts, the NRL will offer no further comment.”

The Rabbitohs dummy half, who moved from the Sydney Roosters in the middle of the season after recovering from an ACL injury, is reported - per, the same publication - to have told a person of interest that he was set to start in his return game after originally being named on the extended bench, before a first try-scorer bet was placed.

Smith was interviewed by Queensland police when the Rabbitohs travelled to the Gold Coast recently, and has received a summons to appear in court on September 18 for the alleged offences.