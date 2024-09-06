The NRL have confirmed Latrell Mitchell will be forced to serve his suspension in Round 1 next season.

The South Sydney star was hit with a one-game suspension and $20,000 fine by the NRL recently after being served with a breach notice for "bringing the game into disrepute".

That came about after a photo of him appearing with a white substance was published online and circulated on social media.

The penalty was handed down despite there being no indication the substance was illicit in nature.

Mitchell has also been out with a foot injury in recent times, and the NRL confirmed when they handed down the penalty in the breach notice that he would only be able to serve the suspension once he was cleared as fit.

Exactly what that looked like has gone around in circles, although ever since he did the injury South Sydney were always floating the idea of the fullback - who also played Game 2 of this year's State of Origin series in the centres for the New South Wales Blues - being fit for a game or two at the end of the campaign.

After much back and forth between the club and the NRL, it was eventually determined that Mitchell was cleared as fit by three independent doctors.

The NRL have since rejected that opinion though and, per a News Corp report, confirmed he will be forced to serve his suspension next season.

“Based on information provided, the NRL is not satisfied that the player is fit and available to play in Round 27," the NRL reportedly said.

“The NRL sought clarification and further information from the club concerning the player's fitness and availability to participate in the match, including a fitness assessment.

“Despite several requests, this was not provided in the time required to make a proper and informed assessment of the player's fitness to participate in the match this evening.

“The player will serve the one-match suspension when he is fit and available to play in the 2025 NRL season.”

It was understood Mitchell had been asked to undergo an NRL-approved and monitored fitness test, although South Sydney had sought legal advice to understand the validity of that request.

Interim coach Ben Hornby has remained confident publically this week that Mitchell would have been able to play if he was given the tick of approval by the NRL, with South Sydney at one point wanting to name him for Friday night's game against the Sydney Roosters.

The situation may not be totally over, with the club remaining in talks with lawyers and the players union.

NRL rules state that all suspensions are supposed to be carried out as soon as possible after being confirmed.