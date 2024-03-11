CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 14: A rugby league ball is seen on a kicking tee during the round 10 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at AMI Stadium on May 14, 2016 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Luke Reimer, a rugby union forward for the ACT Brumbies in the Super Rugby, has shut down rumours of a potential switch to the NRL inking a new contract.

The Brumbies forward, who has the potential to turn into a hard-running rugby league second-rower, has previously attracted interest from several NRL clubs, such as the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It is understood that despite agreeing to a new contract with the ACT Brumbies, rugby league clubs will continue to target Reimer in the future.

A mainstay of the club's line-up since his debut in 2021, there were fears that he would switch codes but he has instead signed a two-year contract extension to remain in the nation's capital.

"I'm excited to continue my journey with the ACT Brumbies. I feel we're building something special here and I want to play a part in the club's future success," Reimer said in a club statement.

"The Brumbies have looked after me and my development since I came down from Sydney, and I've really enjoyed my time so far, so it was an easy decision to stay."

