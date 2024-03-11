Luke Reimer, a rugby union forward for the ACT Brumbies in the Super Rugby, has shut down rumours of a potential switch to the NRL inking a new contract.

The Brumbies forward, who has the potential to turn into a hard-running rugby league second-rower, has previously attracted interest from several NRL clubs, such as the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It is understood that despite agreeing to a new contract with the ACT Brumbies, rugby league clubs will continue to target Reimer in the future.

A mainstay of the club's line-up since his debut in 2021, there were fears that he would switch codes but he has instead signed a two-year contract extension to remain in the nation's capital.

"I'm excited to continue my journey with the ACT Brumbies. I feel we're building something special here and I want to play a part in the club's future success," Reimer said in a club statement.

"The Brumbies have looked after me and my development since I came down from Sydney, and I've really enjoyed my time so far, so it was an easy decision to stay."

