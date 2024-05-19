Linked with coaching in the NRL and reportedly eyed by several teams over the past few months, Adrian Lam has secured a new coaching contract.

Lam will not be joining the NRL anytime soon as a head coach, having agreed to a three-year contract extension to remain in the Super League as the Leigh Leopards head coach until the end of the 2027 season.

One of the best coaches overseas, the extension comes after he earned Super League promotion in 2022, won the Challenge Cup in 2023 and was named the Super League Coach of the Year twice in the past four seasons.

Previously admitting he would love to one day coach in the NRL, he is the former coach of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls and was an assistant for Australia during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup under Mal Meninga.

“I promised you a five-year plan and this extension shows that I'm as committed to this club now as I was in game one in the Championship," Lam said in a club statement after agreeing to a contract extension.

"The journey I've been on with these boys has been absolutely amazing.

“Representing this club is a massive, massive honour. When I came here, I knew this club was a sleeping giant and it didn't belong in the Championship.

"To get back into Super League and also bring the Challenge Cup to Leigh for the first time in over fifty years was incredible.

“But that was only part of the journey, it wasn't the destination. There's so much more I want to bring to this club for the fans because our fans are incredible."

Embed from Getty Images

A successful halfback in his playing days, Lam began his coaching career in the Queensland Cup with the Northern Pride in 2007 before being offered an assistant coaching role under Brad Fittler at the Sydney Roosters.

He would then work as an assistant under Wayne Bennett at the Dragons before becoming the head coach of the club's Under 20s team in 2010 and 2011.

On the international scene, he coached the Papua New Guinea Kumals and was an assistant coach under Mal Meninga with the Australian Kangaroos for the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

"We've had a tough start to this season with ups and downs and players not being in games due to injury, but the one consistent has been you, the fans," he added.

“You'll never ever understand because words can't do justice to it, just how much your support means to me, as you are the heartbeat of our club and I care about every single one of you.

“I know there's been a lot of talk about my future in recent weeks but that was all it was, outside noise.

"To me, Leigh has become home and the Leythers my people, so I'm extremely grateful that Derek, Neil and Chezy want to carry on this journey with me. Thank you.”