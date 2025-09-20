While many NRL clubs have moved swiftly ahead of the November 1 deadline to lock up their best players, a few stars have been left on the open market, with a real risk they could be in new colours by 2027.

NRL legends Scott Sattler and Mat Rogers spoke on SEN's Sportsday with Scott Sattler and Mat Rogers, ranking their top three best players on the open market.

“These three players that I've got, they win you a premiership,” Rogers said.

Both men agreed that Harry Grant was the third-best player entering free agency, praising him for his game-breaking ability.

“I think [Harry Grant] is one of the top three influential players in the game,” Sattler said.

Rogers agreed, stating, “He is the most influential player left in the finals series other than [Nathan Cleary].”

Sattler then moved to what he believed to be the second-best free agent, naming Gold Coast Titans gun Jayden Campbell.

Rogers went on to declare Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas as the second-best on the market, while Sattler had Haas as his out-and-out best free agent.

Sattler praised Haas for his superstar power, and admitted that the NSW Blues prop lays “a beautiful platform” for his side.

Rogers disagreed with the pick, opting for New Zealand Warriors breakout Luke Metcalf as the best player heading into free agency.

“He's going to win your side a premiership,” Rogers said of Metcalf.

“I've got such a big wrap on this young man. “He's 26 years old, he's been biding his time, Shaun Johnson leaves, and he goes in there.” He went on to highlight his impact on the Warriors in 2025, and declared the club would still be in the finals if he were fit.