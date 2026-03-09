Former NRL stars Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend have applauded the NRL's decision to globalise the 13-man franchise.
On Zero Tackle's The Boardroom NRL Podcast, Hoffman and Townsend agreed that the NRL should push into other areas of the USA and the world following the success of the Las Vegas endeavour.
ARL Chairman Peter V'landys is ambitious about taking the NRL to other parts of the world in a 'global round', which he has been publicly advocating for cities such as London, Tokyo and Miami, which is set to be introduced sooner rather than later.
The two former NRL legends were undecided on the next location, with Hoffman expressing interest in exploring the US horizons, whereas Townsend would like to see more fixtures in the UK.
With the record-breaking US attendance numbers for this year's Round 1 fixture, Hoffman has his say on where he would like to see next.
Outside the US, Townsend added that he would like to see the NRL take a fixture to England, following the unwavering passion the British fans brought from across the pond to the USA.
It included singing echoing throughout the stadium, with hymns and chants, which saw the Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR create the best atmosphere out of the three games on the Las Vegas trip.
"Do we play out this 5-year deal, the contract here, and then do we look at other areas?" Townsend asked.
"Obviously, England, the UK have such a big rugby league footprint with the Super League, there's been talk around the NRL potentially buying a stake in the Super League.
"I think it would absolutely be fantastic to host an NRL game over there in the Northern Hemisphere."
Hoffman also stood strong on the point that the NRL needs to involve the Super League more in their international fixtures, thus creating a more entertaining product for spectators.
Out of the three games played during the triple-header, Hoffman would love to see the Super League take that middle spot to capitalise on having those electric fan bases in Allegiant Stadium.
"I mean, that atmosphere on that first Super League game was absolutely tremendous," he said.
