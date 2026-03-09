Former NRL stars Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend have applauded the NRL's decision to globalise the 13-man franchise.

On Zero Tackle's The Boardroom NRL Podcast, Hoffman and Townsend agreed that the NRL should push into other areas of the USA and the world following the success of the Las Vegas endeavour.

ARL Chairman Peter V'landys is ambitious about taking the NRL to other parts of the world in a 'global round', which he has been publicly advocating for cities such as London, Tokyo and Miami, which is set to be introduced sooner rather than later.

The two former NRL legends were undecided on the next location, with Hoffman expressing interest in exploring the US horizons, whereas Townsend would like to see more fixtures in the UK.

With the record-breaking US attendance numbers for this year's Round 1 fixture, Hoffman has his say on where he would like to see next.

"Traditionally, rugby league in the USA is mostly played on the East Coast, especially up north around Boston and New York, and those sorts of areas, but probably more so down south," he said on this week's show. "I mean, the Jacksonville Axemen won the American competition numerous times. "I heard Miami was mentioned by Peter V'landys, which is a very interesting concept because Souths and Leeds Rhinos played a game in Miami in Jacksonville, obviously with that relationship with Russell Crowe."

The NRL may need to consider switching coastlines to tap into the US market to its fullest potential.

"I think taking it from the West Coast to the East Coast could be beneficial there," Hoffman added.

"Obviously, on the West Coast, there's a strong Polynesian community within Utah and California, and those sorts of places.

"But for the traditional rugby league people in America, it is the East Coast.

"So I believe I'd like to see it stay in America personally, and I believe Miami could be the next place to go."

Outside the US, Townsend added that he would like to see the NRL take a fixture to England, following the unwavering passion the British fans brought from across the pond to the USA.

It included singing echoing throughout the stadium, with hymns and chants, which saw the Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR create the best atmosphere out of the three games on the Las Vegas trip.

"Do we play out this 5-year deal, the contract here, and then do we look at other areas?" Townsend asked.

"Obviously, England, the UK have such a big rugby league footprint with the Super League, there's been talk around the NRL potentially buying a stake in the Super League.

"I think it would absolutely be fantastic to host an NRL game over there in the Northern Hemisphere."

Hoffman also stood strong on the point that the NRL needs to involve the Super League more in their international fixtures, thus creating a more entertaining product for spectators.

Out of the three games played during the triple-header, Hoffman would love to see the Super League take that middle spot to capitalise on having those electric fan bases in Allegiant Stadium.

"I mean, that atmosphere on that first Super League game was absolutely tremendous," he said.

"I think the NRL got it wrong last year by having four games. I think that was way too many. "I think they've hit their sweet spot with three, but I'd love to see that middle game be the Super League game just so we can hold on to that atmosphere and fans because no one cheers like English fans with the songs and what they sort of do." The glowing praise of the English fans went beyond the paddock, with Townsend saying the iconic Fremont Street parade the NRL put on during game week was overwhelming with the English travellers.

"When I was at Fremont Street, the English crowd was absolutely phenomenal. They absolutely made the event," Townsend added.

"They were singing their chants, and then when the game happened, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible".