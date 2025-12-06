An NRL legend for the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons, former player Wendell Sailor has been arrested over an alleged drunken incident, which saw him allegedly obstruct traffic and resist arrest.

According to News Corp, the 51-year-old was granted bail on Saturday after spending the night behind bars due to a late-night incident in Wollongong on Friday evening.

A four-time premiership winner, Sailor was arrested after allegedly resisting police and was subsequently charged with obstructing traffic and resisting arrest.

It is understood that he was also charged with breaching bail conditions, which include not being intoxicated in a public place.

"About 11pm on Friday, 5 December 2025, police were called to Throsby Drive, Wollongong, following reports of a man obstructing traffic," NSW Police said in a statement via The Sydney Morning Herald. "Officers attached to Wollongong Police District attended and located a 51-year-old man on the road.

"Checks revealed the man was allegedly breaching bail conditions. He was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station, where he was charged with breach of bail, obstructing traffic and resist arrest. "He was refused bail to appear before Bail Court 3 today, Saturday 6 December 2025. There were no reports of injuries to the man or officers."

Sailor last played in the NRL in 2009, amassing 222 matches for the Brisbane Broncos (1993-01) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2008-09), where he won four premierships.

The father of former Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor, Wendell, also appeared in 16 matches for the Australian Kangaroos and 14 matches for the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin arena.

Regarded as a powerful runner and one of the best wingers of his time, he also became a dual-code international representing the Australian Wallabies on 37 occasions from 2002 to 2005.

He has been ordered to appear in Wollongong Local Court on December 16.