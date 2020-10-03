Penrith are set to be without star Viliame Kikau for their preliminary final following the NRL judiciary’s decision to charge the forward for a grade one dangerous throw in Friday night’s 29-28 win over Sydney.

The charge will see miss his side’s preliminary final even with an early guilty plea.

Penrith will have until 12pm Sunday to decide whether to challenge the NRL’s decision, with Kikau unlikely to risk missing a potential Grand Final feature if he is to lose the appeal, due to carry over points.

Kikau’s incident involved Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who has also been cited by the league’s Match Review Committee.

Waerea-Hargreaves was charged by the NRL for a grade one high tackle on Penrith’s Dylan Edwards.

The Roosters veteran will be fined $850 by the NRL if he is to submit an early guilty plea, with the club having until midday Sunday to decide whether to submit the appeal.