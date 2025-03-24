The NRL judiciary results are in for Round 3, with three players to pay fines after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) from last week's matches.
The fines ranged from $1000 to $3000, totalling $7000, while multiple players escaped being charged from their respective matches over the weekend.
Surprisingly, no charges were laid from the games on Sunday or Thursday evening.
Here are all the judiciary results from Round 3.
2025-03-21T09:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
26
FT
16
NQL
Crowd: 45,317
- Reece Walsh: Grade 1 Shoulder Charge, second offence (Punishment: $3000)
2025-03-22T04:00:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
27
FT
12
SOU
Crowd: 14,320
- Jye Gray: Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, first offence (Punishment: $1000)
2025-03-22T06:30:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
18
FT
30
WST
Crowd: 10,023
- Sunia Turuva: Grade 1 Crusher Tackle, second offence (Punishment: $3000)