The NRL judiciary results are in for Round 3, with three players to pay fines after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) from last week's matches.

The fines ranged from $1000 to $3000, totalling $7000, while multiple players escaped being charged from their respective matches over the weekend.

Surprisingly, no charges were laid from the games on Sunday or Thursday evening.

Here are all the judiciary results from Round 3.

Brisbane Broncos

  • Reece Walsh: Grade 1 Shoulder Charge, second offence (Punishment: $3000)
South Sydney Rabbitohs

  • Jye Gray: Grade 1 Dangerous Contact, first offence (Punishment: $1000)
Wests Tigers 

  • Sunia Turuva: Grade 1 Crusher Tackle, second offence (Punishment: $3000)