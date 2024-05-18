The NRL Judiciary has handed down its charges following the opening two matches of Magic Round (Round 11), impacting several key players.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

In a heated clash, Joseph Tapine was charged with a Grade One careless high tackle on Villiame Kikau. Tapine will face a $1,000 fine if he takes an early guilty plea.

Josh Papalii received a Grade Two dangerous contact charge for a sickening hip drop tackle on Villiame Kikau which saw him spend ten minutes in the sin bin. Papalii will miss one match with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-match suspension if he contests the charge and loses.

Jordan Rapana was penalised but not sent to the sin bin for a second time after tripping Reed Mahoney in the 75th minute with the Raiders leading 24-20. Rapana will likely accept a $1,000 fine for the incident.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Brendan Piakura has been charged with a Grade One careless high tackle on Corey Waddell in the 35th minute. Piakura faces a $1,000 fine if he submits an early guilty plea.