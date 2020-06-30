AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 31: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors makes a run during the round 25 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Canberra Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

The New Zealand Warriors Warriors have been dealt a big blow for their Round 8 clash against the Brisbane Broncos, with star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s one-match ban being upheld. 

The 27-year old was found guilty by the NRL judiciary panel for his one match ban for a shoulder charge in the Warriors’ 50-6 loss against the Melbourne Storm. 

Tuivasa-Sheck would’ve miss a week even if he did enter an early plea. 

In other news, Brisbane Broncos forward  Joe Ofahengaue will miss the next two weeks after he accepted the suspension from his shoulder charge on Sam Lisone. 

Broncos winger Corey Oates and Canberra Raiders Jordan Rapana have both accepted fines from the match review committee. 