The New Zealand Warriors Warriors have been dealt a big blow for their Round 8 clash against the Brisbane Broncos, with star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s one-match ban being upheld.

The 27-year old was found guilty by the NRL judiciary panel for his one match ban for a shoulder charge in the Warriors’ 50-6 loss against the Melbourne Storm.

Tuivasa-Sheck would’ve miss a week even if he did enter an early plea.

In other news, Brisbane Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue will miss the next two weeks after he accepted the suspension from his shoulder charge on Sam Lisone.

Broncos winger Corey Oates and Canberra Raiders Jordan Rapana have both accepted fines from the match review committee.