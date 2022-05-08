Sydney Roosters forward Lindsay Collins has been suspended by the NRL Judiciary following his careless high tackle on Gold Coast's Corey Thompson.

The incident in question occurred in the 19th minute of the Roosters' 44-16 win over the Titans in Mackay, with Collins charged with a Grade 2 offence, resulting in a suspension ranging from one to two weeks.

Collins' first offence record will have him miss just the one game should he accept the charge with an early guilty plea. Should he test the charge, Collins will risk missing the next fortnight of action should he be guilty.

The Roosters are scheduled to face Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium next week for Magic Round.

In the only other incident from Saturday's proceedings, Cowboy Tom Gilbert has avoided suspension for his careless high tackle on Knights prop Mat Croker in the 36th minute of Saturday night's match.

Gilbert was hit with a Grade 1 charge and will be able to accept a $1,800 fine with an early plea.

That sanction could rise to $2,500 should Gilbert be found guilty in an appeal of the charge.