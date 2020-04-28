The NRL has issued Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr $50,000 fines and Nathan Cleary a $10,000 fine for breaking strict social distancing rules.

Photos were posted on social media of Mitchell and Addo-Carr at a hunting camping trip near Taree over the weekend with 10 other men.

The pair was also given $1000 fines from the police and Addo-Carr is under investigation for potential criminal action for use of firearms.

60 per cent of the former Origin teammates’ $50,0000 fines are suspended for the rest of the season, while they also received a one-match ban.

Cleary was sanctioned $10,0000 after images emerged on Tuesday showing female friends at the Panthers star’s house on Anzac Day.

He has also been suspended for one match.