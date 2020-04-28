The NRL has issued Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr $50,000 fines and Nathan Cleary a $10,000 fine for breaking strict social distancing rules.
Photos were posted on social media of Mitchell and Addo-Carr at a hunting camping trip near Taree over the weekend with 10 other men.
The pair was also given $1000 fines from the police and Addo-Carr is under investigation for potential criminal action for use of firearms.
60 per cent of the former Origin teammates’ $50,0000 fines are suspended for the rest of the season, while they also received a one-match ban.
Cleary was sanctioned $10,0000 after images emerged on Tuesday showing female friends at the Panthers star’s house on Anzac Day.
He has also been suspended for one match.
“The players have a responsibility to the game and community. It is important that, in these challenging times, we all have to work together to combat COVID-19 and compliance with public health orders is a critical requirement,” ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys said.
“The players have to understand that they are putting the game and the community at risk by their actions. It’s certainly hard to accept such behaviour when the game is doing everything it can to persuade the community that its players are responsible and behave appropriately.
“The penalties have been structured so as to give these players one further opportunity to demonstrate that they can be trusted. If they contravene again, then those parts of the penalty that have been suspended will be activated and they may also be subject to further sanction.”
This behavior just proves NRL stars do not give a s%^& and life is just one big party. They have absolutely no fear of the administration or the well being of anybody around them. Really pathetic from the NRL here. Really weak and detrimental comments from Addo-Carr and Mitchell too – incredibly childish. Cant respect either of them moving forward. Not sure why Cleary didn’t get the same penalty though.
Agreed Butters. There is a real chance that the season will not restart this year because of their selfish actions. That would mean hundreds of jobs lost, millions of dollars not generated and the possible collapse of our beloved sport.
That half arrsed apology and their attempted use of the R card was really disappointing.
60% of their fines suspended.
Their 1 match ban (which in itself is a joke) suspended.
The NRL are gutless and don’t won’t to tread on their toes in case they are labeled as racist.
No wonder the game is in the toilet.
Someone just needs to flush.