The NRL have handed cause notices to two different player agents over breaches of their accreditation scheme

In a statement released on Thursday, the NRL confirmed that they had issued a cause notice to both Mario Tartak and Matthew Desira for separate incidents.

According to the statement, the NRL has proposed a 12-month suspension and a $25,000 fine for Tartak.

This comes after he allegedly communicated with an underage player without a parent or guardian being present and "entered into a commerical arrangement with two NRL clubs, in breach of the Accredited Agent Scheme Rules".

In the case of Desira, the NRL has proposed a six-month suspension and $10,000 fine due to "non-reporting and dishonesty following police charges and court proceedings", which were brought against him.

The statement read that the two agents have five business days to respond to the show cause notices.