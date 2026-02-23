Images of Parramatta Eels rising star Isaiah Iongi have raised concern after circulating on social media.\n\nIn response, the club has notified the NRL integrity unit. \n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald reported that the photos show the Eels' fullback smoking an unknown substance.\n\nFollowing the NRL regulations, the club has acted promptly to report the matter. \n\nIongi, who signed a long-term contract extension with Parramatta until the end of 2030 before Christmas, has quickly become part of the club's future plans.\n\nThe Parramatta Eels have released an official statement regarding the images of Iongi.\n\n"The Club is aware of social media images circulating that involve one of its players.\n\n"The Club has notified the NRL Integrity Unit and will not be making any further comment at this stage."\n\nThe NRL will now review the situation, focusing on maintaining the integrity of the game while ensuring Iongi's welfare remains a priority.