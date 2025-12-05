Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson is reportedly under a probe from the NRL Integrity Unit after a tip-off from a whistleblower.

Richardson, who has already been linked to departing the CEO role at the tail end of a tumultuous week for the Tigers, is rated as one of the game's best administrators, having spent a long period of time with the South Sydney Rabbitohs before his appointment at the Tigers.

The CEO has since been involved in the start of the Tigers' rebuild, but club owners, the Holman-Barnes group, earlier this week sacked the independent board and chairman Barry O'Farrell, claiming they had no control of the club they own 90 per cent of.

The problems for the Tigers just continue though, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that Richardson is now under a probe with a possible investigation to follow.

It's understood, per sources speaking to the publication, that Richardson has had questions raised over his control of the club's finances, in particular invoices paid to a company he part owns with his son, Brent.

It's understood that Richardson declared the conflict of interest, but new concerns have been raised over the amount of money being paid to the Enrichd Group for their marketing, branding and digital consultancy services.

Interviews are already believed to be underway from the NRL Integrity Unit's end, with two other family members reportedly also being employed by the club.

Richardson has not made comment, while the Holman-Barnes Group - who are in damage control with fans planning a major protest in the coming weeks - confirming they are aware of the issue.

It's understood the tip-off was received by the NRL through the game's private whistleblower hotline.

It's also believed Richardson would be owed a seven-figure payout if he was axed, however, that may not be the case if NRL enquiries can confirm any wrongdoing.

Richardson, who began his administration career with the Cronulla Sharks in 1993, then moved to Hull FC, was part of Penrith's premiership in 2003 before joining the Rabbitohs in 2004 where he served for over a decade, guiding the club to their first premiership in decades during the famous 2014 campaign.