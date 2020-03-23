The NRL faces uncertain times amid the coronavirus crisis, with the majority of staff being told to take annual leave from tomorrow.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, a skeleton staff will remain and governing body has committed to paying all staff until they return on May 1.

The league’s offices in Moore Park and Eveleigh will close, effective immediately.

Despite this development, it is believed that the league intends to continue its season.

It is believed that more than 200 are being affected and if staff have not built up enough annual leave, will accrue negative leave.