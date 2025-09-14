The NRL have confirmed the Canberra Raiders will only have a six-day turnaround leading into Week 2 of the NRL finals after falling devastatingly short in their qualifying final.

Canberra's 94th minute loss to the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday afternoon in the nation's capital, and now have just six days to turn it around heading into Week 2.

With no Friday evening game, the Raiders will have the first game of the semi-finals where they will clash with the Cronulla Sharks in the nation's capital after the Shire-based side knocked over the Sydney Rosters on Saturday evening.

The other semi-final will be played in the previously announced timeslot of Sunday afternoon, with the Canterbury Bulldogs, who lost to the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne, to clash with the Penrith Panthers who managed to get the better of the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland during their elimination final.

The winner of the Raiders and Sharks match will be tasked with travelling to Melbourne for the preliminary finals, while the winner of the Bulldogs and Panthers will have to travel to Brisbane for a preliminary final.

The NRL are believed to be still weighing up the prospect of a Sunday afternoon preliminary final, with no announcement made.

NRL Finals Week 2 schedule

Semi-final 1, Saturday, 7:50pm (AEST):Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Semi-final 2, Sunday, 4:05pm (AEST): Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers at Accor Stadium, Homebush

NRL Finals Week 3 schedule

Preliminary final 1, date and time TBC:Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs/Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Preliminary final 2, date and time TBC: Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders/Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park, Melbourne

NRL Finals Week 4 schedule

Grand final, Sunday, October 5: Winner preliminary final 1 vs Winner preliminary final 2 at Accor Stadium, Homebush

NRL Finals Week 1 results

Qualifying final 1:Canberra Raiders 28 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 29

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm 26 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 18

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks 20 defeat Sydney Roosters 10

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors 8 defeated by Penrith Panthers 24