Ivan Cleary has confirmed that son Nathan has ticked all the boxes to play on Friday evening as two Sydney Roosters players have been given the green light to take the field.

After missing last week against the South Sydney Rabbitohs due to niggling calf and hamstring issues, Roosters winger Dominic Young has confirmed that he will be ready to face the Panthers in his first final for the club.

If he is found unavailable in the lead-up to the match, cross-code recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase will likely take his place after making his NRL debut last weekend.

“I'm all good. It has been a long season obviously but I'm feeling 100 per cent perfect now, the body is feeling line so I'm definitely good to go,” Young told The Daily Telegraph.

As Young gets ready to take the field, teammate Joseph Suaalii was seen kicking goals and getting advice from members of the coaching staff earlier today.

Suaalii recently aggravated a neck injury a fortnight ago but made a successful return to the field against the Rabbitohs in Round 27.

Speaking at a press-conference on Wednesday, Panthers coach Ivan Cleary confirmed that Nathan Cleary would take the field on Friday night after ticking all the boxes in the lead-up into the match and will be ready to fire against an injury-plagued Roosters team, per The Western Weekender.