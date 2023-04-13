Upsets and blowouts were the theme of Round 6, causing tipsters to lose a bit of hair.

The Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers reaffirmed their 2023 premiership viability, while South Sydney put half a century on a Bulldogs side absolutely decimated through injury.

The Dolphins keep showing that they're not just in the comp to make up numbers, The Parramatta Eels nearly blew a lead over the cellar-dwelling Tigers, and the awful Round 5 Raiders were the brilliant Round 6 Raiders, handing Brisbane their first loss of the year.

Round 7: Tips and SuperCoach Notes

The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Thursday 13th April 7:50pm | Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Why The Dolphins will win: There is a tonne of momentum with this Wayne Bennett coached side, and despite the odds and the injuries, they just keep getting the job done. On the back of a home field advantage and one of the greatest coaches our game has ever known, the Dolphins can keep the run of good form going. They will complete sets, give away minimal penalties, kick early and frustrate the Rabbitohs.

Why the Rabbitohs will win: Two big ins this week for the side that had a training run against a reserve-grade squad last week, with Alex Johnston and Jai Arrow returning. Souths have the edge in the spine, the forwards, the backs and on the bench, and that will be too overwhelming for the NRL's newest team.

Fansided tip: Rabbitohs by 10

SuperCoach notes: Punters will be wondering what could have been with a number of Dolphins hitting unexpected heights. Jeremy Marshall-King is owned by only 1.1% of teams, yet is averaging 66 at $588K. Isaiya Katoa is still under $300K and should continue to generate some cash. Latrell Mitchell has dropped $167K and after his first hat-trick for the Bunnies, could be set for a big run of scores. Campbell Graham is in red-hot form for those wishing to bolster the CTW position which is where the ceilings seem to be this year.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Friday 14th April 6:00pm | PointsBet Stadium, Sydney

Why the Sharks will win: The Sharks enjoyed the bye in Round 6, while the Roosters toughed it out against a physical Storm side at AAMI Park. It's the school holidays and this timeslot could see a packed house in Cronulla, decked out in sky-blue. It's hard to split the two teams on paper, as they both offer very balanced sides with plenty of strike, but expect a fresh Nicho Hynes to be involved in everything in his first home game since signing on to be a Shark for six more years.

Why the Roosters will win: Inspirational leader James Tedesco returns from a mandatory concussion stand-down and will add much needed defensive structure direction that was lacking against Melbourne. Matt Lodge also returns, adding plenty of punch in the middle where the Sharks have lost both Dale Finucane and Toby Rudolf. This game will be played in cold, greasy conditions, and the Roosters are potentially the grittier side when the going gets tough.

Fansided tip: Sharks by 1

SuperCoach notes: Nicho Hynes has averaged 141 from two games, and many are tearing their teams apart to get him in before his price goes *UP*! Keep your eye on Naufahu Whyte on the Roosters bench. Averaging 32.3 with a PPM of 1.0, he's a $242K 2RF, and is in a battle with Fletcher Baker to lock down a bench spot. With Toby Rudolf sidelined until around Round 18, this could pay dividends to owners of Cameron McInnes and/or Teig Wilton.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm

Friday 14th April 8:00pm | 4 Pines Park, Sydney

Why the Sea Eagles will win: The 'Battle of Brookie' is one of those contests where most fans will expect a very tight contest, won on emotion, physicality and mental strength. The form of the two sides going into the game would see the Storm prevail, however 4 Pines Park has been a solid base for Manly, and this timeslot should draw a big Sea Eagles home crowd. The Storm will be missing one of their best over the past six rounds in Nick Meaney, and young gun rookie Jonah Pezet will no doubt be under enormous pressure in this big match-up.

Why the Storm will win: Typically, many have suggested that the Storm have started the year flat, yet they see themselves in 3rd position after dominating title favourites the Roosters in Round 6. On a bad day, the Storm are still a better side than at least two-thirds of the competition, and it will take Manly at their absolute best to defeat them. The Sea Eagles will be missing Karl Lawton and sharp-shooting, heavily-involved Reuben Garrick. Cameron Munster in the fullback position will be a constant threat.

Fansided tip: Melbourne by 7

SuperCoach notes: Cameron Munster is expensive, but has flown under the radar somewhat this season. He's averaging 89 and isn't often mentioned as a must-have in the same way that Hynes, Cleary, Mitchell and Grant are. Jonah Pezet is a star, and he's averaging just under 58 at $296K. But Nick Meaney is still ahead of him and expected back next week. Tom Trbojevic had to take painkilling injections for his back last week, so owners will be nervous playing him in this game, given his wretched injury history.

New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

Saturday 15th April 3:00pm | Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Why the Warriors will win: The Warriors have showed that it doesn't matter if they are down on the scoreboard in 2023, they simply refuse to go away. They fell to a spirited Dolphins outfit last week, but lost no fans with another solid effort. The Cowboys on the other hand have been one of the most disappointing sides this year, looking far different to their 2022 campaign and sitting two from the bottom of the NRL ladder. At Mount Smart, the Warriors will have too much heart for the Cowboys.

Why the Cowboys will win: The Warriors have lost Te Maire Martin and Wayde Egan - half of their first-choice spine. North Queensland on the other hand will welcome back try-scoring prowess in the form of Jeremiah Nanai and Murray Taulagi. The Warriors have been flying high, but there's nothing like losing a winnable game and the fear of heightened expectation, and that's what New Zealand will be bringing to Round 7.

Fansided tip: Warriors by 6

SuperCoach notes: Owned by one out of every five NRLSC teams, Wayde Egan will be a considerable blow with concussion concerns now a dark cloud hanging above him. He's proven to be a solid buy, but at the same price there are other more reliable options. He's a watch next week - if he's back. Jackson Ford has made initial owners $130K but is still fairly priced at $412K, averaging just under 51. Not a lot to talk about in the Cowboys side, other than 2RF Riley Price who starts his 3rd NRL game this week priced at $200K. He is the son of former QLD legend Steve Price and it's possible he's gaining a foothold into the side.

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers

Saturday 7th April 5:30pm | McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Why the Knights will win: They were surprise winners against the (formerly) 2nd placed Warriors last week, and jagged an unlikely draw against the highly fancied Sea Eagles the week before that after beating the Raiders. So while they continue to be written off, the Knights keep turning up and winning however they can. Expect a big home crowd advantage to try to lift them against the defending premiers. The back five for the Knights are firing: Miller, Young, Gagai, Best and Marzhew.

Why the Panthers will win: Their last two wins have come with margins of 41 and 32, and the Panthers have once again announced themselves as premiership heavyweights. Newcastle have lost their inspirational hooker Jayden Brailey, while Penrith get Luke Garner and Kangaroo Liam Martin back. If the Knights are to win, they will need to compete for 80 minutes and have some kind of X-factor to get them over the line, and they are still missing Kalyn Ponga.

Fansided tip: Panthers by 16

SuperCoach notes: There is still a bit of value to Jack Johns who is named on the bench at $292K, averaging 47 across his last three games. Any time you see a player called 'Johns' playing for the Knights, you'd have to back them in. With Jayden Brailey out long term, this could be time for Phoenix Crossland to step up with the 9 on his back. He's cheap to buy at $274K. For the Panthers, only Soni Luke looks to have value with a 39 average and at $271K.

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

Saturday 15th April 7:35pm | Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Why the Titans will win: The Titans will have taken confidence after their last round win over a toughened Dragons outfit, and they get Kieran Foran back into the halves, adding some much-needed experience. Thomas Flegler is a big out for the Broncos who crashed back down to earth last round against the Canberra Raiders at Suncorp. Brisbane are a confidence outfit, and if things aren't going to plan, things can break down very quickly.

Why the Broncos will win: Most commentators of the game will view last week's only loss of the season as a blip on the radar. This is another away game that is very close to home for the top-ranked Queensland side, and they will be looking to remind the competition why they sit in first position.

Fansided tip: Brisbane by 8

SuperCoach notes: Not a huge amount of SuperCoach relevance as most players appear to be priced accordingly, however Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui continues to hold a bench spot and is averaging 28 in 31 minutes at 0.9PPM. He's only $218K in the FRF.

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday 16th April 2:00pm | GIO Stadium, Canberra

Why the Raiders will win: They knocked off the first-placed Broncos last week and will welcome back Jack Wighton, Joseph Tapine and Nick Cotric among others this week in front of a home crowd on a crisp Sunday afternoon. Two of the Dragons' most damaging ball runners in Francis Molo and Mikaele Ravalawa are out, giving some ascendancy to the Raiders who will be in a much better place off the back of a win.

Why the Dragons will win: The Dragons are on the up but a lack of discipline cost them again last week, losing a tight one to the Titans. Expect them to use that disappointment to fire up against a Raiders side that despite last week's win have been poor and unable to compete for the full 80. Ben Hunt is in stellar form, gunning for another Origin series.

Fansided tip: Raiders by 7

SuperCoach notes: It's straight out of left field, but Jarrod Croker, who needs just a handful of games to reach the 300-game milestone led the Raiders around beautifully last weekend and was impressively accurate in all of his goalkicking. Priced at a mere $279K, he grabbed 40 NRLSC points last week and you could do worse if he was your AE for a loop. Toby Couchman is still my value pick from the Dragons, making owners $57K in the last few weeks and averaging 37.7 at roughly a point per minute on the field.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Sunday 16th April 4:05pm | Commbank Stadium, Sydney

Why the Eels will win: The Bulldogs welcomed Viliame Kikau back into the side for just minutes, with him immediately withdrawing through injury that will keep him out for up to 12 weeks. In a side that is struggling more than most with a player availability shortage, this is a massive blow. The Dogs have also lost inspirational winger Josh Addo-Carr for around 6-8 weeks and that will dampen spirits immensely. The Eels are far from perfect at the moment, but are far superior on paper at the moment, and will revel at their home stadium.

Why the Bulldogs will win: While the Bulldogs are down on troops, they do get a handful back, with Braidon Burns, Jayden Okunbor, Tevita Pangai Junior and club captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner returning. The Dogs have played with heart this season and will want to return to the winners circle after copping a flogging from the Rabbitohs last start. Matt Burton and Reed Mahoney against his former club hold the keys to victory.

Fansided tip: Eels by 20

SuperCoach notes: Tevita Pangai Junior plays his first game for 2023 and at $525K is likely underpriced. He will be acutely aware of the significance of his inclusion in a depleted pack, and must keep his head and stay on the field. Jacob Preston has made a staggering $305K and averages 61.3, which is solid for his $506K pricetag. Paul Alamoti looks to have peaked. If Jayden Okunbor at $280K can become a consistent edge forward, there could be some upside. Sean Russell is awkwardly priced, but still cheap for an Eels CTW who can access tries via Mitchell Moses. He appears to have coach's favour over Waqa Blake at present. Brendan Hands appears to spell Josh Hodgson for 30 minutes each week at and $224K he's a potential shout.

