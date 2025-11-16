The NRL is weighing up one of the most significant changes in the competition's modern history, which could see a major overhaul in the league's yearly draw.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Australian Rugby League Association is exploring plans to cut the NRL's regular season from 27 rounds to 19.

The proposal, part of the league's long-term expansion roadmap, would align with the NRL's push towards a 20-team competition by the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

If introduced, the 19-round structure would mark the biggest scheduling reform in four decades, the last major shift occurring in 1988 when the Winfield Cup expanded from 13 to 16 teams.

Under the model being discussed, each team would face every other club once per season, alternating home and away fixtures annually.

The change aims to ensure a fairer draw following years of complaints about imbalance under the current 27-round format.

The NRL's current system sees 17 clubs play 24 matches each across 27 rounds. Critics argue the calendar is too demanding, with players often required to back up after representative duties or travel-heavy schedules.

A 20-team competition, expected to be achieved by the end of the decade, would coincide with the introduction of new franchises, the Perth Bears in 2027 and Papua New Guinea in 2028, before a potential 20th team is added by 2030.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett said the concept made sense from a player welfare standpoint but questioned its commercial feasibility.

“If you go from 27 rounds to 19 rounds, it's a fair reduction,” Bennett told the Daily Telegraph.

“If the broadcasters are happy to pay the same amount of money, fair enough, but I'm not sure if it will really happen.”

Bennett also cautioned that any reduction would need to be balanced against potential pay implications.

“Players won't accept being paid less, and clubs won't want to get less with NRL grants if we play fewer games,” he said.

The Rugby League Players Association has also flagged concerns about burnout under the current schedule, backing moves that promote recovery and welfare.