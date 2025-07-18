The Wests Tigers have confirmed the re-signing of NRL debutants Tristan Hope and Charlie Murray.

Both players made their NRL debuts this year and will now remain with the Tigers through the 2026 campaign.

Hope, who is on a development deal this year, will move into the joint-venture outfit's Top 30, while Murray, who has been on a pathways contract, will move into the full-time development squad.

It's a major boost for the Tigers to secure the two debutants after a tumultuous 12-month period on the retention front, which has ultimately seen the departures of five-eighth Lachlan Galvin to the Canterbury Bulldogs and hooker Tallyn da Silva to the Parramatta Eels.

The departures have left holes in the Tigers' future, but the news of Hope and Murray re-signing will offset it somewhat.

Hope in particular will slot into the Tigers' spine moving forward, and serve as Apisai Koroisau's understudy at dummy half, as he has done in recent weeks since the immediate departure of da Silva.

"It's super exciting to extend for next year," Hope said in a club statement confirming the news.

"When you go from thinking that it's your last crack and then to debut and string a couple of games together and now to get another year, it's super special."

Murray, on the other hand, is an impressive young forward who turns 24 next month.

Originally from Narromine, he has been in excellent form at NSW Cup level and will look to take his game to the next level with a full-time deal next year.

"I'm so happy to be here next year and get a full pre-season under my belt," Murray said.

“I'm just happy that I've got the opportunity to do that, I love the club."

The duo, who won a Queensland Cup title at the Brisbane Tigers together in 2023, both joined the club at the start of the 2025 campaign.