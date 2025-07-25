The question as to whether a player should be allowed to represent their state and an overseas country has long been debated in rugby league circles.

As it currently stands, players who have represented a Tier 1 nation, which includes New Zealand and England, cannot also feature in State of Origin.

These strict guidelines have been in place for decades, however with more superstar players having foreign heritage, the ARLC is considering a shock rule switch.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, ARLC chairman V'landys confirmed he was prepared to revisit Origin qualification rules to ensure New Zealand's playing stocks were not diminished.

This came after Kaeo Weekes turned his back on New Zealand Rugby League in favour of Australia, with hopes he can represent his state down the track.

“It is something we're going to have to look at again and to me there does seem to be a stronger push this time for change,” V'landys told Sydney Morning Herald.

He conceded that the rules are somewhat outdated, and agrees with arguments pushing for a change.

“It is a strong argument that if you've played your footy in Australia before the age of 13 and you are eligible to play Origin, why shouldn't you be able to?" he said.

V'landys confirmed that should there be a rule switch, it would be for both Tier 1 nations.

“If we were to change the rules, it would only be for New Zealand and English players."

There is yet to be any official change, but with more and more players being forced to choose an international allegiance in a league that is trying to grow globally, it may be time for a fresh move.