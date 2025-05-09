Another monumental chapter in one of rugby league's greatest stories is being written, with the NRL considering a historic player share agreement between the Perth Bears and Western Force to ensure the Western Australian club is a smash hit out of the gates.

With yesterday's official announcement of a Perth Bears squad joining the competition in 2027, it seems the 18th squad is eager to get the ball rolling ASAP, with the help of a beloved rugby union club.

While many expected the Perth-based Western Force to be apprehensive about a new sports team entering Western Australia's stratosphere, the club seems keen to collaborate to grow both sides.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V'landys admitted he has been in contact with Force's owner about the potential agreement, with all signs pointing towards the two parties working together moving forward.

"Look, we've had talks with Twiggy Forrest with regards to the Western Force," V'landys revealed on Thursday.

"There's an opportunity here that may never have been done anywhere in the world, where the two teams could be combined to a certain degree and can use each other's players in specific matches."

V'landys admitted he believes it would work well for both clubs, and is keen to give it a go to grow both sides.

"You know, if it can help both games in Western Australia, why wouldn't we do it?"

While the NRL's 18th side will already be given a headstart with the support of both North Sydney Bears fans and Perth-based NRL buffs, V'landys is well aware of the trials and tribulations that come with introducing a new franchise into an established sports league.

This is why he is so eager to pull support from wherever he can, a sentiment he doubled down on when talking to the media on Thursday.

"This is a new club, and they've got to be given some, you know, additional opportunity," V'landys conceded.

"And as I said, we're only looking at it, and naturally we'll be consulting our member clubs back in New South Wales."

The Perth Bears are expected to target South African rugby union stars in an attempt to fill out their 2027 roster.

By working on the player swap agreement with the Western Force, they will open their doors to the prospect of inviting Wallabies stars such as Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Harry Potter, Jeremy Williams, Hamish Stewart, and Carlo Tizzano.

While it seems both sides are eager to get a deal done, the logistics will still need to be approved by rugby union, given the Super Rugby competition contains teams from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands.