The NRL confirmed on Monday morning that the 2023 NRL and NRLW Grand Finals will take place at Accor Stadium in Sydney after the ARLC and NSW Government struck a one-year deal.

Announced by ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, Minister for Sport Steve Kamper and NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham, the Grand Finals will be played on October 1 at the Sydney stadium as talks continue for New South Wales to hold future Grand Finals at the venue.

“We have worked closely with the NSW Government to reach an agreement for the 2023 Grand Final,” Mr V'landys said in an NRL media release.

“We are respectful of the new Labor Government's priorities at the moment and their focus on the State budget, which is why we have agreed a short-term deal which gives all stakeholders certainty about this year's Grand Final, and provides all parties the time required to continue discussions about a long-term partnership,” he said.

“I'd like to thank Premier Chris Minns and Ministers Steve Kamper and John Graham who have taken a pragmatic approach to reaching an agreement for this year's Grand Final. We have a great partnership with the NSW Government and we are grateful for their support of rugby league.”

The statement from V'landys was followed by NRL CEO Andrew Abdo revealing when tickets will go on sale and adding his two cents to the decision to keep the Grand Final venue as Accor Stadium.

“The NRL and NRLW Grand Finals represent the pinnacle of the best rugby league competitions in the world,” Mr Abdo said.

“This year's NRL Premiership has been the closest in decades, delivering the fans the best sports entertainment experience in Australia.

"The closeness of the competition and unpredictability of results, along with four new teams in an expanded NRLW competition, has given fans of all Clubs an opportunity to see their team on Grand Final day.

“In addition to the Grand Finals at Accor Stadium, we will also have a Fan Festival in Sydney, which will be a great celebration of Rugby League and an opportunity for fans to show their colours and celebrate their team.

“We want to thank the NSW Government for again supporting the NRL and NRLW Grand Finals and working in partnership to deliver a week-long celebration of Rugby League in Sydney.”