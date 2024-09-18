Veteran NRL referee Ashley Klein is the odds-on favourite to return to the grand final after being appointed alongside Grant Atkins for this weekend's semi-finals.

Despite making what seemed an obvious blunder over a forward pass - although it's not a view backed up by the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley - during last weekend's qualifying final between the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters, Klein will again take to the field this weekend.

Klein will officiate the clash between the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys, while Grant Atkins is the other referee to make the cut and will take charge of the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles clash on Saturday.

It now appears the duo will be referee and standby referee for the grand final, with no recall for Adam Gee after he officiated last year's grand final.

Gerard Sutton will be the standby referee for both games this weekend, while Todd Smith, who had three captain's challenge overrules last weekend, has been dropped.

Wyatt Raymond, who was the bunker official in Smith's game, retains his spot alongside Chris Butler, with the duo now seemingly in the mix to officiate the grand final from NRL headquarters.

Here are all the appointments for semi-final weekend.

Ashley KleinDavid Munro and Chris SuttonWyatt RaymondGerard SuttonDrew Oultram

Grant AtkinsPhil Henderson and Matt NoyenChris ButlerGerard SuttonLiam Kennedy