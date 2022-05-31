The NRL have confirmed that Ashley Klein will referee his ninth State of Origin match in the opening game of this year's series at Homebush next Wednesday.

Klein has long been rated one of the best referees in the game, however, hasn't controlled a match in the Origin series over the last two years.

The 2020 and 2021 series, which were the first under the control of a single referee since the initial change to two referees, were all controlled by Gerard Sutton.

Klein previously refereed alongside Sutton in 2019 and 2018.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley said Klein had earnt his spot.

“Ashley has officiated extremely well throughout the 2022 Premiership and deserves his place in the first Origin match,” Annesley said.

“Origin is one of the pinnacle appointments in our game and all of the officials nominated should be proud of this achievement.”

The NRL's general manager of referees Jared Maxwell meanwhile said the decision was a tough one.

“The performance of the entire officiating squad over the course of the Premiership has made this a very difficult decision,” Maxwell said.

“This was certainly not a decision between one or two officials – this was a decision between four or five officials. And that’s an extremely positive position to be in.

“Ash’s consistency across the NRL Premiership made him a deserved appointment for Origin.”

It will be the first time since 2015 that Sutton hasn't been in control of the Origin series.

Grant Atkins has been selected as the review official in the NRL bunker, while Phil Henderson and David Munro are the touch judges.

Gerard Sutton is the standby referee, with the NRL ruling he has fallen down the pecking order by a spot, while Drew Oultram is the standby touch judge.

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Grant Atkins

Touch Judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro

Standby Referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby Touch Judge: Drew Oultram