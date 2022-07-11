St George Illawarra Dragons edge forward Tariq Sims has been hit by two charges out of Sunday's horror loss to the Brisbane Broncos, and is facing at least one week on the sidelines.

Sims was placed in the sin bin twice during the clash, and has been charged for both offences.

The first sin binning for the recently dumped New South Wales State of Origin forward came in just the third minute of the game for late contact on Adam Reynolds.

Despite appearing to be virtually simultaneous as Reynolds passed the ball, Sims was found to have made dangerous contact on the Brisbane half and was sent to the sin bin.

He has now been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge and will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights the charge and loses.

While the first sin bin for Sims was disputable, there was no argument against the second one, which came during the 25th minute for a sickening shoulder first high shot on Brisbane interchange prop Rhys Kennedy.

There were some suggestions Sims could have been sent off for the offence, however, referee Grant Atkins and the bunker decided ten minutes in the sin bin would be enough for Sims, who has been with a Grade 2 careless high tackle by the NRL's match review committee.

Sims will face a one-week ban for the offence if he takes an early guilty plea, or two if he is to fight the charge at the judiciary and lose.

No other players were charged in the 32 points to 18 victory for Brisbane.

Sims will need to make his call on whether to accept the early guilty plea by 12pm (AEST) on Tuesday, with the Dragon to face the judiciary on Tuesday evening if he decides to challenge.